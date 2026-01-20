January 20, 2026 9:40 PM हिंदी

PM Modi’s cultural push takes Assam’s Bagurumba dance to global spotlight

PM Modi’s cultural push takes Assam’s Bagurumba dance to global spotlight (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Assam’s iconic Bagurumba dance is rapidly gaining global prominence, driven by the sustained efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a national and international platform to the state’s cultural heritage.

For the first time in nearly two decades, global Google search interest for Bagurumba has touched its highest level, while videos related to the traditional dance shared on the Prime Minister’s social media platforms have crossed 200 million views, reflecting its expanding international appeal.

During his recent Assam visit, PM Modi attended the grand Bagurumba Dhwou programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, where nearly 10,000 artistes performed together. The event showcased the cultural richness of the Bodo community on an unprecedented scale.

PM Modi said he has visited Assam more frequently than any other Prime Minister, motivated by his resolve to ensure that the state’s art and culture receive national and global recognition.

He noted that initiatives such as the mega Bihu celebrations, Jhumoir Binandini and a large Bodo festival organised in New Delhi have helped take Assam’s cultural traditions to wider audiences.

Describing Bagurumba Dwhou as a vibrant expression of Bodo identity, PM Modi said it is not merely a cultural festival but a tribute to the community’s age-old traditions and illustrious personalities.

Bagurumba, popularly known as the “Butterfly Dance”, symbolises harmony with nature, peace and joy, and is closely associated with the Bodo New Year festival Bwisagu. The dance is accompanied by traditional instruments such as the sifung flute, kham drum and serja.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the mass participation of thousands of artistes reflects the revival and growing pride in indigenous traditions.

Cultural experts believe such large-scale events play a crucial role in preserving folk art forms and passing them on to future generations, while also strengthening India’s cultural soft power globally.

--IANS

tdr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Nat Sciver-Brunt's fighting knock of 65 propels Mumbai Indians to 154/5 against Delhi Capitals in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt's fighting knock of 65 propels MI to 154/5 against DC

Entrepreneurs thrive under PMFME scheme in Bihar’s Sheikhpura (Photo: IANS)

Entrepreneurs thrive under PMFME scheme in Bihar’s Sheikhpura

Complicity, not diplomacy: EU slammed for ignoring plight of Christians and Hindus in Pakistan (File image)

Complicity, not diplomacy: EU slammed for ignoring plight of Christians and Hindus in Pakistan

WEF in Davos faces US political stability push with economic pressure: Report

WEF in Davos faces US political stability push with economic pressure: Report

Have informed Sports Minister, says record holder Dev Meena, after TTE makes him deboard train, fines Rs 5000 for travelling with pole vault (Credit: SAI)

Have informed Sports Minister, says record holder Dev Meena, after TTE makes him deboard train, fines Rs 5000 for travelling with pole vault

Bangladesh emerging as 'unintended gateway' for Pakistan's covert operations against India: Report (File image)

​Bangladesh emerging as 'unintended gateway' for Pakistan's covert operations against India: Report

Women's representation in Bangladesh’s upcoming elections largely minimal: Report (File image)

Women's representation in Bangladesh’s upcoming elections largely minimal: Report

Army men, Ladakh women start with emphatic wins as ice hockey competition starts at the Nawang Dorjan Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh on Tuesday. Photo credit: KIWG 2026

KIWG 2026: Army men, Ladakh women start with emphatic wins as ice hockey competition begins

ASEAN Coast Guard Forum expansion counters Chinese aggression in South China Sea: Report (File image)

ASEAN Coast Guard Forum expansion counters Chinese aggression in South China Sea: Report

Richard Rishi calls playing Veera Simha Kadavarayan in 'Draupathi 2' a "career-defining transformation" (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Richard Rishi calls playing Veera Simha Kadavarayan in 'Draupathi 2' a "career-defining transformation"