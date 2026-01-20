PM Modi’s cultural push takes Assam’s Bagurumba dance to global spotlight

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Assam’s iconic Bagurumba dance is rapidly gaining global prominence, driven by the sustained efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a national and international platform to the state’s cultural heritage.

For the first time in nearly two decades, global Google search interest for Bagurumba has touched its highest level, while videos related to the traditional dance shared on the Prime Minister’s social media platforms have crossed 200 million views, reflecting its expanding international appeal.

During his recent Assam visit, PM Modi attended the grand Bagurumba Dhwou programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, where nearly 10,000 artistes performed together. The event showcased the cultural richness of the Bodo community on an unprecedented scale.

PM Modi said he has visited Assam more frequently than any other Prime Minister, motivated by his resolve to ensure that the state’s art and culture receive national and global recognition.

He noted that initiatives such as the mega Bihu celebrations, Jhumoir Binandini and a large Bodo festival organised in New Delhi have helped take Assam’s cultural traditions to wider audiences.

Describing Bagurumba Dwhou as a vibrant expression of Bodo identity, PM Modi said it is not merely a cultural festival but a tribute to the community’s age-old traditions and illustrious personalities.

Bagurumba, popularly known as the “Butterfly Dance”, symbolises harmony with nature, peace and joy, and is closely associated with the Bodo New Year festival Bwisagu. The dance is accompanied by traditional instruments such as the sifung flute, kham drum and serja.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the mass participation of thousands of artistes reflects the revival and growing pride in indigenous traditions.

Cultural experts believe such large-scale events play a crucial role in preserving folk art forms and passing them on to future generations, while also strengthening India’s cultural soft power globally.

