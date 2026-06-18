Russia and ASEAN adopt Kazan declaration, advance strategic partnership

Kazan (Russia), June 18 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) delegations on Thursday adopted the Kazan Declaration at the Russia-ASEAN summit, advancing their strategic partnership.

The summit adopted four outcome documents: the Kazan Declaration 2026 'ASEAN-Russian Federation: Unity in Diversity – 35 Years Together'; the Joint Statement of ASEAN and Russia on Energy Cooperation; the Joint Statement of ASEAN and Russia on Cultural Cooperation; and, the Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership (2026–2030).

“The adoption of these documents underscores ASEAN and Russia’s shared commitment to advancing the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership and provides a forward-looking framework to guide their cooperation in the coming years,” ASEAN wrote on X.

The ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations was co-chaired by the President of the Philippines and ASEAN Chair for 2026, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and was attended by ASEAN Leaders or their representatives, Secretary-General of ASEAN, Kao Kim Hourn, and their respective delegations.

Following the Summit, Kao Kim Hourn also joined ASEAN Leaders or their representatives in a Working Lunch hosted by Putin on the topic of integration processes in the Eurasian space, with the participation of the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

"A commitment to the formation of a just and democratic multipolar world order based on the universally recognised principles of international law and the UN Charter was particularly emphasised," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov noted.

As noted in the declaration, the parties confirm their readiness to "deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy and food security, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalisation, science and technology, including artificial intelligence, tourism, and innovative production," Russia’s state-owned Tass media reported.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It includes 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.

–IANS

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