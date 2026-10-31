October 31, 2026 6:56 PM हिंदी

RSS daily shakhas cross 1.01 lakh mark during centenary year; activities reach 1.10 lakh locations

RSS daily shakhas cross 1.01 lakh mark during centenary year; activities reach 1.10 lakh locations (Photo: @RSSorg/X)

Indore, Oct 31 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expanded its organisational activities to 1,10,849 locations across the country during its centenary year, while the number of its daily shakhas has reached 1,01,151, the organisation's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Indore ahead of the RSS's annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, Ambekar shared the latest organisational figures and said the meeting would review the Sangh's expansion and activities during its centenary year.

"As I mentioned earlier, the meeting will review the organisation's expansion during the centenary year. A detailed assessment will be shared with you on the final day of the meeting. Briefly, the number of daily RSS shakhas across the country has now increased to 1,01,151. Including weekly shakhas and monthly gatherings, the Sangh's activities have expanded to approximately 1,10,849 locations across the country," Ambekar said.

The annual meeting will be held at Daly College in Indore from November 2 to 4. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all six joint general secretaries, senior office-bearers and representatives from the organisation's 46 provinces and 11 regions will participate.

The meeting will review programmes organised during the centenary year, which concluded with the recent Vijayadashami celebrations. It will also discuss follow-up action on issues raised by Bhagwat in his Vijayadashami address.

Other key subjects on the agenda include challenges related to content on new media platforms, growing concerns over drug abuse, external interference in India's internal affairs and the evolving global situation.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's historical association with the RSS, Ambekar said the state was the first region outside Maharashtra where the organisation began its activities after its establishment in Nagpur.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has a long history in Madhya Pradesh. After its work began in Nagpur, this region was the first outside Maharashtra where the Sangh started its activities. We have continuously received cooperation and support from the people here," he said.

The RSS was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur in 1925. The organisation is marking its centenary with programmes and outreach activities across the country.

--IANS

pd/dan

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