April 08, 2026 3:23 PM हिंदी

Adani Group to invest Rs 33,081 crore in Odisha in 3 projects, create 9,700 jobs: Karan Adani

Adani Group to invest Rs 33,081 crore in Odisha in 3 projects, create 9,700 jobs: Karan Adani

Bhubaneswar, April 8 (IANS) Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), on Wednesday announced to invest Rs 33,081 crore in Odisha across three projects -- a data centre in Bhubaneswar and a thermal power plant and a cement manufacturing unit near Cuttack -- that will create a total of 9,700 jobs.

The first project is a data centre in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 800 crore, which he said will support the digital economy and create around 200 jobs.

The second is a large thermal power plant near Cuttack worth Rs 30,181 crore, expected to generate about 7,000 jobs and strengthen power supply for industries and households.

The third project is a cement manufacturing unit near Cuttack with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore, which will create around 2,500 jobs and support infrastructure development.

“Taken together, these projects are a statement of belief. A belief that Odisha is not on the cusp of its moment -- it is in it. That the next chapter of India's industrial rise will be written here, in this State, by these people,” Karan Adani noted.

Speaking at the inauguration of industrial projects here, he highlighted the company’s growing presence in Odisha and its long-term commitment to the state’s development.

He said that Adani Group is not just investing in projects but contributing to Odisha’s future as a major economic hub.

“Odisha is no longer a state in transition but one that clearly understands its direction and growth path,” Karan Adani mentioned.

“What makes Odisha's vision credible is that the foundation is real. The resources are here. The people are here. The governance reform is happening,” he stated.

What remains is the act of building -- decisively, at scale, and with a long horizon, he added.

Karan Adani said that Odisha is already playing an important role in India’s economic future and will continue to grow as a major industrial and technological centre.

He added that the Adani Group sees itself as a long-term partner in this journey.

--IANS

pk/na

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