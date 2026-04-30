April 30, 2026 9:47 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Curriculum books found discarded as waste in Balochistan

Pakistan: Curriculum books found discarded as waste in Balochistan (File Image)

Quetta, April 30 (IANS) A Baloch student organisation on Thursday expressed grave concern over a large number of curriculum books found discarded as waste in Balochistan’s Gwadar district.

Sharing a video on social media platform X, which showed piles of curriculum books of the Balochistan Textbooks Board lying in garbage, the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) said that these books were printed and distributed in Gwadar for the 2024-25 academic year.

However, the group stated that the books were later found discarded at the office of the District Education Officer (DEO) in Gwadar.

“All claims of an educational emergency appear to be rhetoric rather than the truth and reality. The public has been led into a fallacy instead of being shown the actuality," the BSAC stated.

"This incident is not only about books being found in the trash; it is a testament to the fact that the education system has fundamentally failed to uphold the quality of education. This is not an isolated case, however, there are likely hundreds of such cases to be investigated. Though people reveal only very few cases and details in this regard,” it added.

Under the Baloch Literary Campaign (BLC), the student body urged the concerned higher authorities to immediately take notice of what it described as “gross incompetency" while ensuring a transparent investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a leading human rights organisation on Thursday brought to light the enforced disappearances of another two Baloch individuals by Pakistani forces in Balochistan and Punjab province.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that 26-year-old singer Razaq Baloch was forcibly disappeared by personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) on April 27 from Mill Colony, an area in the provincial capital, Quetta. Since then, it said, his whereabouts remain unknown, raising serious concerns about his safety and well-being.

The rights body also strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of 45-year-old Dost Muhammad, a retired member of the Pakistan Army, who was working as a security guard at the Fauji Cement Factory located in Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab.

He was reportedly taken into custody on April 23 from the premises of Fauji Cement Factory by personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

scor/ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Arshad Khan stars as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowled out for 155 runs against Gujarat Titans in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Arshad Khan stars as RCB bowled out for 155 runs against Gujarat Titans

Pakistan: Curriculum books found discarded as waste in Balochistan (File Image)

Pakistan: Curriculum books found discarded as waste in Balochistan

Indian Institute of Zombies provides a glimpse into a campus turned into a battleground

'Indian Institute of Zombies' provides a glimpse into a campus turned into a battleground

Rights group raises alarm over debt bondage of poor communities across Pakistan (File Image)

Rights group raises alarm over debt bondage of poor communities across Pakistan

US: Growing alarm over food chemicals fuels calls for reform in Congress (File Image)

US: Growing alarm over food chemicals fuels calls for reform in Congress

Defence veterans support Great Nicobar Project, call it vital for India's strategic, economic interests

Defence veterans support Great Nicobar Project, call it vital for India's strategic, economic interests

US Congress examines campus speech conflicts (File Image)

US Congress examines campus speech conflicts

Rajasthan United FC aim to stay in title race against Dempo SC in a Championship Phase fixture of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Rajasthan United aim to stay in title race against Dempo

China’s UN influence alarms US lawmakers (File Image)

China’s UN influence alarms US lawmakers

Former England star Ashley Young announces retirement at the end of season

Football: Former England star Ashley Young announces retirement at end of season