US: Growing alarm over food chemicals fuels calls for reform in Congress

Washington, April 30 (IANS) A growing alarm over chemicals in the US food supply is driving calls in Congress to tighten oversight, as lawmakers warned that gaps in regulation and labelling are leaving consumers unsure about what they are eating.

At a legislative hearing, members examined a series of bills aimed at improving transparency, strengthening the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and updating decades-old food safety rules.

Congressman Morgan Griffith said the discussion comes as chronic diseases linked to diet continue to rise. He said “many complex chemicals are now considered generally recognised as safe” despite not going through formal FDA approval.

The “generally recognised as safe”, or GRAS, system — created in 1958 — was a central focus. Lawmakers said it was meant for common ingredients but now covers a wide range of substances that can enter the food supply without direct federal review.

Democrats called for stricter oversight. Ranking member Diana DeGette said the government “does not know how many ingredients there are in American food,” adding that consumers are left to figure out labels on their own.

Public health advocates backed that view. Scott Faber of the Environmental Working Group said, “nearly 99% of new food chemicals… have been approved for safety by the food chemical companies, not by the FDA.”

He urged lawmakers to require FDA review of all new additives and to reassess chemicals already in use.

Industry representatives warned against a patchwork of state rules. Grocery executive Joseph Colalillo said different state standards would increase costs and disrupt supply chains.

“If we would have to have nine different formulas… either they’re going to go away… or they’re going to get more expensive for the consumer,” he said.

He said retailers could face higher warehousing, transport and compliance costs, which would likely be passed on to shoppers.

Lawmakers from both parties agreed that clearer labelling is needed. Proposals discussed include standardising date labels, improving allergen disclosures and requiring clearer information on additives and caffeine.

State officials pointed to coordination gaps. Steven Mandernach of the Association of Food and Drug Officials said delays in sharing information between federal and state agencies can slow responses to food safety incidents.

He cited an infant formula recall in which state inspectors found products still on shelves but could not access federal distribution data quickly, calling the delay “inefficient and ineffective.”

Another issue was the role of states. Republicans pushed for a single national standard to ensure consistency, while Democrats said states have acted when federal oversight has lagged.

Congressman Brett Guthrie said the aim is to “strengthen consumer confidence” while avoiding policies that raise costs or disrupt the food system.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about FDA capacity, saying staffing cuts and limited resources have affected inspections, chemical reviews and enforcement.

The bills under consideration include reforms to the GRAS system, stronger allergen labelling, tighter oversight of infant formula and improved coordination among agencies.

The debate comes as concern grows over ultra-processed foods and additives linked to obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

The Food Safety Modernisation Act of 2010 was the last major overhaul of US food safety law, shifting the focus to prevention. Lawmakers now say further updates are needed as the food system evolves and the number of additives increases.

--IANS

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