US Congress examines campus speech conflicts

Washington, April 30 (IANS) Top American lawmakers clashed sharply over free speech and academic freedom on US college campuses, a development that showed deep political divisions over whether universities are suppressing dissent or facing growing government overreach.

The ruling Republicans warned of a culture of intolerance, citing survey data and campus incidents, while the opposition Democrats said the issue is being overstated and risks being used to justify interference in higher education.

Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee Congressman Burgess Owens said colleges should expose students to competing ideas, but argued that many students now feel unable to speak openly. He cited findings that “59 per cent of students self-censor around other students” and “71 per cent believe it is acceptable to shout down speakers”.

“This trend toward intolerance has serious implications for higher education,” Owens said.

Democrats pushed back, stressing that free speech protections must be balanced with civil rights obligations. The ranking member, Alma Adams, said “every student is entitled to the full protection of their First Amendment,” but added that “it is not absolute”.

She said universities must ensure students are not subjected to discrimination or a hostile learning environment, warning that the issue “requires balance, judgment and respect”.

Witnesses offered competing accounts of conditions on campuses.

Tyson Langhofer of Alliance Defending Freedom said public universities are “actively violating these freedoms” by restricting speech and discriminating against certain student groups.

He cited cases where students were penalised “simply for sharing… conservative political views and religious beliefs” and said some institutions deny recognition or funding to religious organisations.

Langhofer also said universities sometimes fail to act when events are disrupted, allowing others to “violently disrupt or shout down student events”.

Emerson Sykes of the American Civil Liberties Union urged caution against government involvement in campus speech. “The government cannot censor students and instructors… just because the government doesn’t like the ideas they express,” he said.

Sykes pointed instead to what he described as rising curriculum restrictions. He said, “More than 50 per cent of college students go to school in a state that has enacted at least one curricular censorship law or policy”.

He warned that such measures could limit what is taught and studied, undermining academic freedom.

The hearing also examined federal pressure on universities. Sykes said threats to cut funding or impose conditions based on ideological alignment could harm research and discourage open inquiry.

Issues around student organisations were also raised.

Judd Horras of the North American Interfraternity Conference said some universities restrict single-sex organisations in ways that do not apply to other groups. He said this limits “the freedom of association” and affects student participation.

Steven McGuire of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni pointed to survey data suggesting widespread self-censorship. “65% of students say they self-censor in class… and 71% say shouting down a speaker could be acceptable,” he said.

He said universities should adopt “viewpoint-neutral” policies and promote intellectual diversity.

Lawmakers repeatedly returned to the question of balance — protecting free speech while ensuring campuses remain safe and inclusive.

Sykes said consistent standards are essential. “We need clear and fair First Amendment rules that apply to all, regardless of viewpoint,” he said.

--IANS

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