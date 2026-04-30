'Indian Institute of Zombies' provides a glimpse into a campus turned into a battleground

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming feature film by Kuku’s maiden, "Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ)" unveiled the gripping trailer from the drama on Thursday.

Touted to be India's first “zom-com”, the film has been set within the backdrop of a college campus. The project has been made under the direction of Gaganjeet Singh, along with Alok Dwivedi.

Backed by Kunj Sanghvi, "Indian Institute of Zombies" has been written by Hussain Dalal in collaboration with Abbas Dalal, known for their work on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and Shahid Kapoor fronted "Farzi", among others.

Talking about the cast of "Indian Institute of Zombies", it enjoys a good blend of some established names and emerging talent. Mohan Kapur, Anupriya Goenka, Jesse Lever, Shivani Paliwal, Rose Sardana, Sachin Kavetham, and Tanishq Chaudhary will be seen essaying crucial roles in the film, along with others.

Set against the high-pressure backdrop of campus life, the trailer introduces us to a world in which the institution’s top-performing students are suddenly transformed into zombies, leading to massive chaos across classrooms and hostels. As the outbreak spreads and the academic order collapses, the responsibility of navigating the crisis ultimately falls to an unlikely group, the backbenchers. Whether they are able to use their 'Jugaad' to come out of this unprecedented situation will make for an exciting watch.

The preview has a mix of suspense, fast-paced storytelling, and campus-centric comedy, underscored by a high-energy background score.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "Jab campus ke sabse intelligent students khoonkhaar zombies ban jaye...Toh kya backbenchers unhe bacha payenge? IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies Only in Cinemas | 15th May (sic)."

The "Indian Institute of Zombies" is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on May 15 this year.

--IANS

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