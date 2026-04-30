Football: Former England star Ashley Young announces retirement at end of season

London, April 30 (IANS) Former England player Ashley Young has announced that he will retire from professional football at the age of 40, bringing to an end a long and successful career spanning more than two decades.

Young began his journey with Watford, making his senior debut in 2003, before going on to represent clubs such as Aston Villa, Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Everton. Initially known for his attacking role as a winger, he later adapted his game and became an effective full-back.

He will bring down the curtain on his career at Ipswich Town, having joined the club on a one-year deal in July 2025 following his departure from Everton. Despite an injury-hit campaign, Young featured 13 times for Ipswich this season, mostly as a substitute, with his last appearance coming in January during a win over Bristol City.

On the international stage, Young made his England debut in November 2007 and went on to earn 39 caps, scoring seven goals for the national team.

“I am incredibly proud and fortunate to have achieved everything I have during my career,” Ashley said in a statement released by Ipswich Town.

“It’s not too often you sit and think about this while you are still in the game, but I have lived my dream during the last 23 years. It’s now time for some reflection on what I’ve been able to achieve, and the next few weeks and months will be when I decide what I am going to do next.

“But that is all to come. My full focus is on Saturday and helping this club achieve our goal, which is promotion back to the Premier League,” he added.

Town Manager, Kieran McKenna, said, "Ashley's career in the game speaks for itself, and it has been an honour to have worked with him, firstly at Manchester United and then here at Ipswich this season.

"The professionalism, competitiveness, and quality he displays every day have had a massive impact on the group this season, and I know he wants nothing more than to end his career by helping us achieve our goal."

--IANS

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