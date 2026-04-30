April 30, 2026 9:46 PM हिंदी

Defence veterans support Great Nicobar Project, call it vital for India's strategic, economic interests

Defence veterans support Great Nicobar Project, call it vital for India's strategic, economic interests

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Defence veterans have strongly backed the Great Nicobar Project in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, terming it crucial for India's maritime security, economic growth and strategic positioning, while dismissing concerns raised by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over environmental degradation.

LoP Gandhi flagged potential ecological damage and risks to indigenous communities in the islands.

However, former Air Chief Marshal R. K. S. Bhadauria rejected the allegations, describing them as "baseless" and lacking a comprehensive understanding of the project's scope and long-term significance.

Bhadauria said the initiative, driven by NITI Aayog, is not a recent development but dates back to 2021 and is part of an integrated development plan for the strategically located island.

"It is important to understand this project and its importance. This is an integrated development plan under which an international transshipment port will be built, along with large-scale capacity building. There will also be an international airport catering to both civilian and military needs, including a defence enclave," the former Air Chief told IANS.

Highlighting the strategic value of the location, he noted that Great Nicobar lies nearly 150 km from the Malacca Strait, one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints.

"Nearly 25-30 per cent of global sea trade passes through the Malacca Strait, and about 75 per cent of China's energy imports move along this route. This makes the region extremely significant from a geopolitical and security standpoint," Bhadauria added.

He also emphasised that the idea of strengthening infrastructure in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been under discussion for decades.

"Over the past 20 years, Defence services have repeatedly highlighted the need for capacity building in this region and strengthening the Andaman and Nicobar Command," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, retired Major General K. K. Sinha criticised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for opposing the project, calling their stance "unfortunate".

"It is very unfortunate. Rahul Gandhi belongs to a system that had handed over 38,000 square km of Aksai Chin to China. He is talking about the environment and tree cutting but not recognising that this project could be a major strategic and economic win for the country," Sinha said.

The Great Nicobar Project, estimated at around Rs 72,000 crore, includes plans for a transshipment port, an international airport, power infrastructure and township development.

While the Union government has positioned it as a transformative initiative to boost trade and security, critics continue to raise concerns over its environmental impact and implications for local tribal communities.

--IANS

sn/khz

LATEST NEWS

Arshad Khan stars as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowled out for 155 runs against Gujarat Titans in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Arshad Khan stars as RCB bowled out for 155 runs against Gujarat Titans

Pakistan: Curriculum books found discarded as waste in Balochistan (File Image)

Pakistan: Curriculum books found discarded as waste in Balochistan

Indian Institute of Zombies provides a glimpse into a campus turned into a battleground

'Indian Institute of Zombies' provides a glimpse into a campus turned into a battleground

Rights group raises alarm over debt bondage of poor communities across Pakistan (File Image)

Rights group raises alarm over debt bondage of poor communities across Pakistan

US: Growing alarm over food chemicals fuels calls for reform in Congress (File Image)

US: Growing alarm over food chemicals fuels calls for reform in Congress

Defence veterans support Great Nicobar Project, call it vital for India's strategic, economic interests

Defence veterans support Great Nicobar Project, call it vital for India's strategic, economic interests

US Congress examines campus speech conflicts (File Image)

US Congress examines campus speech conflicts

Rajasthan United FC aim to stay in title race against Dempo SC in a Championship Phase fixture of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Rajasthan United aim to stay in title race against Dempo

China’s UN influence alarms US lawmakers (File Image)

China’s UN influence alarms US lawmakers

Former England star Ashley Young announces retirement at the end of season

Football: Former England star Ashley Young announces retirement at end of season