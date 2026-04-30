China’s UN influence alarms US lawmakers

Washington, April 30 (IANS) China’s growing influence at the United Nations drew sharp warnings from US lawmakers on Wednesday, as they expressed concerns that Beijing is expanding its reach across the global body while Washington debates pulling back.

Members of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence said China is steadily increasing its presence through staffing, funding and diplomatic outreach, raising fears about its ability to shape decisions inside the UN system.

Representative Jared Moskowitz said US disengagement would only accelerate that trend. “Everywhere that the US wants to withdraw… China just comes in, with more dollars and more influence,” he said.

Lawmakers pointed to China’s long-term strategy of embedding personnel within UN agencies. Moskowitz said Beijing has placed “a couple thousand interns all over the organisation,” many of whom later take up full-time roles, expanding its institutional influence.

He added that China’s global spending, particularly in developing regions, has translated into diplomatic leverage. “China controls more votes than we control now,” he said, referring to outreach in Africa, Latin America and other regions.

Republicans and Democrats agreed on the scale of the challenge but differed on how to respond. Some Republicans argued the United States should cut funding and participation unless reforms are implemented. Others said Washington should use its financial contributions more aggressively to push back against China.

Brett Schaefer, a witness, said the United States still holds unmatched leverage as the largest contributor to the UN system. But he said that influence is not always used effectively. “The key challenge is not a lack of US influence, but in its application,” he told lawmakers.

Other experts warned that reducing US engagement could backfire. Eugene Kontorovich said that while withdrawal is often discussed, it risks allowing China to expand its influence without resistance.

Peter Yeo said continued US involvement is essential to shaping outcomes at the UN. He said reforms are more likely if Washington remains engaged and meets its financial commitments, rather than stepping away.

China’s expanding role comes as global institutions face increasing geopolitical competition. Lawmakers said Beijing’s approach — combining financial support, staffing and diplomatic coordination — reflects a sustained effort to shape international norms.

The United Nations, established in 1945, now includes 193 member states and remains central to global diplomacy, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations. The United States has long been its largest financial contributor, while China has increased its role over the past two decades.

--IANS

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