PM Modi’s partnership vision to benefit region, world: Cambodian minister Keo Rottanak

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Cambodia’s Minister for Mines and Energy and Third Vice-Chairman of the Council for the Development of Cambodia, Keo Rottanak, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for global partnerships, saying it would benefit not just bilateral ties but also the wider region and the world.

In a conversation with IANS on the sidelines of the Resilient Futures Summit 2026, Rottanak said that PM Modi offers a world with a broad vision of partnership and Cambodia would like to be a part of this journey.

"We want to build a stronger partnership with India and other partners. We believe that our partnership will be beneficial at the bilateral level, but also for the region and the world at large," he said.

Highlighting India’s global standing, he said the country, as the world’s largest democracy and a strong voice of the Global South, has much to contribute internationally.

"What India is doing can be felt across the globe because of its size and impact. The world will stand to gain positively from India’s growth and development. From technology to financing to lessons learned, India has a lot to offer," he noted.

The Cambodian minister has emphasised the importance of inclusive growth, saying India's focus on addressing the needs of the majority, especially the poor, is noteworthy.

"The idea that you have to address the needs of the majority of the people, especially the poor, is very remarkable. In Cambodia, we want to do much more for the poor, for the economy, and to ensure that our economic trajectory is more sustainable and inclusive," he stressed.

Rottanak further underlined India's role as a key partner for ASEAN and Cambodia, expressing optimism about strengthening ties.

"India, being the world’s largest democracy and a strong partner of ASEAN and Cambodia, has a lot to offer, from technology to financing and even ideas. We look forward to building a stronger partnership with India. I am quite sure ASEAN is also doing the same," he added.

Praising India’s progress in renewable energy, the Cambodian minister congratulated the country on its achievements under PM Modi’s leadership.

"PM Modi has been very successful in scaling up renewable energy, addressing bottlenecks and raising financing. Anything that India does is massive because of its scale, population and the vision it embraces," he said.

He also noted that the timing of the summit was significant amid global uncertainties, particularly disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

"The world is facing disruptions due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but India is accelerating its renewable energy efforts. Cambodia can learn from India in this regard," Rottanak said.

Mirroring the same optimism, Steven Beck, Director, Trade and Supply Chain Division at the Asian Development Bank, said India’s economic outlook remains strong.

"The Indian economy is so resilient and dynamic, and I don’t think there’s any question that the future is extremely bright for India," he said.

--IANS

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