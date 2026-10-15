Ronaldo Nazario meets Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Football legend Ronaldo Nazario met Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and exchanged pleasantries with her.

The Minister took to social media to share the picture of the special meeting. "A memorable interaction with Ronaldo Nazário, the legendary Brazilian striker known as R9 & O Fenômeno (The Phenomenon).

"A two-time FIFA World Cup winner and one of football’s all-time greats, his extraordinary journey continues to inspire generations. Interactions like these reinforce the importance of building a strong sporting ecosystem that empowers young Indian talent to dream big and compete at the highest level," Raksha wrote in a caption to the pictures she shared with the football legend.

The pictures captured Ronaldo gifting his Brazilian No.9 jersey to the Minister as the two shared smiles in a special meeting.

Ronaldo travelled to India and was recently seen spending time at the India Championship in Delhi. In a change of hats, he had a hit with the golf club as he enthralled those present at the Delhi Golf Club.

The former Brazilian forward also shared his experience of trying his hand at the golf club, calling it a difficult experience but feeling good with the hits.

"Oh, it's amazing. It's beautiful," Ronaldo said when asked about his experience on the golf course. "It's just not for me. Too difficult for me."

"The rough is amazing. So big. I used to be in the rough a lot, but this one is so high. Yeah, it's difficult. Yeah, well, I feel good with the hits. But yeah, went a little bit off right. But yeah, I was talking to Nacho. And he told me the same. A lot of players will play only iron on this weekend," he added.

A two-time FIFA World Cup winner, Ronaldo, called football easier than golf, as he highlighted that he has played football his whole career.

"I go for football (I have played it) my whole life. But, you know, comparing football to golf is almost the same level of difficulty. You know, those guys, professional level, they are doing this for their whole life. As I did for my whole life playing football. So, yeah, for me, it's much easier to play football than golf," he added.

--IANS

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