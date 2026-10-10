'Rohit, Virat will be big assets to Indian team': Robin Singh backs veterans for ODI 2027 WC

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be big assets to the Indian team in the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Rohit and Virat have been in good form in recent ODIs, with the former scoring two centuries and a 92 in his last five innings, and Kohli hitting one hundred and two fifty-plus scores (74 and 65) in his last five outings. With the World Cup less than a year away, they seem to be in line to play the global showpiece.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, former India all-rounder Robin Singh highlighted that the experience and form of the two former captains would be crucial for the Men in Blue in the World Cup.

"I think experience is one thing. But more importantly, I think it's their form that is important. And of course, you know, with age you have enough and more experience. So that's really not a problem. They know what to do," Robin told IANS.

He stated that the two have been doing "exceptionally well" in staying fit and will be a big asset for the team going into the global showpiece. "It's more about staying in the moment, staying fit and keeping playing well. I think they are doing that exceptionally well. So there are no complaints. They definitely will be a big asset to the Indian team," he said.

India have experimented with several players in the recent ODI series against the West Indies as they chalk out their plan for the best playing combination for the World Cup. Singh highlighted that head coach Gautam Gambhir has a formula and is looking to pick the players in the upcoming ODI series around his World Cup strategy.

"Look, I think they are trying out as many players as possible. They do have their formula in place. So I am pretty sure Gautam and his team members will have their formula. I am sure he has a way of what he would like to do in the World Cup. What type of players he wants for the World Cup.

"So I am pretty sure they will try and pick people around that strategy to give them enough opportunities to perform and to have the ability to pick the best team going forward before the World Cup," Singh, who has played 136 ODIs and a Test for India, said.

India have called back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the T20I side for the upcoming New Zealand tour, and speculations have begun about whether he and Mohammed Shami can make it to the World Cup, considering the tournament will be held in seam-friendly conditions.

Singh, who has also coached the erstwhile Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, stated that the two should play the World Cup if they are in the scheme of things. "Again, you know, it depends on what they (team management) want. So if they are in the mix, they should be playing.

"I don't see any surprises happening. But if they are not in the mix, then it becomes difficult," Singh further said.

He heaped praise on both the bowlers and emphasised that they have done enough to earn a chance for a call-up to the Indian team, with Bhuvi getting it, although Shami still remains out of the side.

"I think these two are excellent bowlers irrespective of their age. I saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling in T20 last year. They played a lot of domestic cricket as well. And they have actually done enough to give themselves a chance to get back into the side. Both are really good bowlers, excellent bowlers," he said.

--IANS

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