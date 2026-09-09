Ritu Arya and Tewfik Jallab starrer 'Apollo Has Fallen' to premiere on September 18

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Ritu Arya and Tewfik Jallab starrer 'Apollo Has Fallen' will be premiering on September 18 exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

The eight-episode action thriller, created and written by Howard Overman and directed by David Caffrey and Alice Troughton, will see Richard Dormer, Charlotte Spencer, Arthur Darvill, Annabel Scholey and Aylin Tezel returning in their respective roles.

M16 agent Zara Taylor and former protection officer Vincent Taleb land in the middle of a dangerous conspiracy after a hijacked plane crashes off the Libyan coast. While the mercenaries set a deadly plan into motion, these two discover a virus capable of spreading across Europe.

Ritu Arya, who returns as MI6 agent Zara Taylor, has revealed what makes the season relatable. She shared, “The stakes have been raised. This time the threat is a virus that's been unleashed. And so, from what the world went through recently, I'm pretty sure everyone's going to be able to relate to this fear, and also not knowing what's going on behind closed doors with something like that. Multiply COVID by 100 equals our show."

Shedding light on her career, she continued, "Also, this season, Zara has to go a bit rogue, and so the rules are thrown out the window, and that made it really fun to play. The closeness between Zara and Vincent feels stronger and just as funny, too. They tease each other and poke each other, but that trust and that care this time make it feel more epic.”

Additionally, director David Caffrey went on to applaud Tewfik Jallab's commanding presence as Vincent.

“He is perfect as Vincent - partly because he looks pretty good and he's in very good shape. But also, because he just has a leading-man quality about him. He does quite a few of his own stunts. He's got a very good instinct for the action sequences, but he's also got a brilliant feel for the performance sequences," he said.

--IANS

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