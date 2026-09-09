Pakistan: Christian teenager severely injured by mob for protecting girls

Islamabad, Sep 9 (IANS) A 17-year-old Christian teenager was severely injured after he was beaten by a mob in Nasrat Colony in Sheikhupura district of Pakistan's Punjab province, reportedly for stepping in to protect local girls.

According to local residents, an influential local man's son, Ali Shah, along with his friends, used to come to Nasrat Colony every Sunday to harass, mock and follow local girls as they walked along with their families to church for prayers. On August 16, the 17-year-old Christian boy, identified as Ikhlaq Masih, saw the boys harassing a girl and confronted them, according to a report in International Christian Concern.

According to the report, an argument erupted between the two sides, and the gang shouted religious slurs, calling Masih a "chura", a derogatory term used against Christians in Pakistan. Ali Shah and his group left the spot and later returned to the village with pistols, iron rods and motorcycle chains, according to the report.

They attacked Masih when he was alone and repeated religious slurs, leaving him unconscious. Masih was taken to the hospital and later referred to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital as his condition was serious. Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the attackers, but Masih's family fears that the suspects may be granted bail due to their influence. Shah and his friends have reportedly threatened to kill Masih if the family pursued a legal case, according to the report in International Christian Concern.

In July, a leading minority rights organisation said that two young Christian men were shot dead in Pakistan's Balochistan province, warning that the killings reflect persistent threats to lives faced by the religious minorities across the country.

According to Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), 21-year-old Ayush Masih and 24-year-old Domnik Masih were shot dead by gunmen on motorcycles in the Shamsabad area of Mastung district in Balochistan. The two men were playing a cricket match with a small group when the attackers arrived and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

Citing reports, the rights body pointed to the terror group Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), a local branch of the Islamic State group, in connection with the attack, noting its presence in parts of Balochistan and its history of targeting minorities.

“The murders sent a wave of grief and anger through the local Christian community. Families and friends gathered to mourn. Many felt helpless and afraid. They asked why they were being targeted and why no one seemed able to protect them,” the VOPM stated.

Describing the killings of Ayush and Domnik as part of a broader pattern of violence against minority communities in Pakistan, the VOPM said, “Over the past ten years, at least 18 Christians have been killed in targeted attacks in Balochistan. Some were killed in church bombings. Others were singled out because of their faith or their ethnic background.”

Beyond Balochistan, the rights body noted Christians continue to face challenges across the country, including false blasphemy accusations, mob violence, and systematic discrimination.

--IANS

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