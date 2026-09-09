Jr Women's Asia Cup: India hold China to goalless draw, finish top of elite pool; set up quarter-final clash against Pakistan

Moqi (China), Sep 9 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team played out a goalless draw against China in their final elite pool encounter of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Moqi, China, on Wednesday. The result saw India finish the pool stage unbeaten with 10 points from three wins and a draw, securing the top spot in the Elite Pool due to a superior goal difference.

China started the contest on the front foot, consistently attacking in the Indian half and pressuring the Indian defence. The hosts earned an early penalty corner, but India defended well to deny them the opportunity to take the lead.

China were subsequently awarded a penalty stroke with more than seven minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Indian goalkeeper Nidhi, however, produced an excellent save to keep the score level and deny China a golden opportunity to break the deadlock.

The save lifted India’s confidence as they began to grow into the contest and launch attacks of their own. China’s defence remained organised and contained India’s advances well, while the hosts also looked to threaten through counter-attacks. Neither side could find the breakthrough as the first quarter ended goalless.

India began the second quarter with attacking intent, looking to put greater pressure on the Chinese defence. China, meanwhile, remained dangerous and earned a penalty corner with just over seven minutes remaining in the quarter. India once again defended resolutely to keep the hosts from scoring.

India responded by putting together a period of sustained pressure and earned a penalty corner with just under three minutes remaining in the second quarter. China did well to keep out the initial attempt, but India were awarded a re-awarded penalty corner. The Chinese defence stood firm once again and cleared the danger.

The second quarter ended goalless, with the teams heading into the half-time break locked at 0-0.

The third quarter saw both sides trade attacking moves; the Indian defence remained compact while China looked for opportunities to break through. India also created openings in the attacking half, but neither team found the decisive touch.

China earned another penalty corner with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but India once again dealt with the situation effectively and cleared the ball. The third quarter ended without a goal, leaving the contest finely poised heading into the final 15 minutes.

The fourth quarter saw both teams continue their search for the opening goal. India remained disciplined defensively while looking to create opportunities in attack, but China’s defence also held firm. Despite efforts from both sides, neither team could breach the opposition defence as the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The result saw India and China share a point each, with both teams finishing the Elite Pool stage on 10 points from three wins and one draw. India, however, finished at the top of the Elite Pool by virtue of their superior goal difference.

India will now shift their focus to the knockout stage, where they will face Pakistan in Quarter-Final 1 on 10 September. Pakistan finished third in the Challenger Pool with seven points from four matches.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team will look to carry their unbeaten run into the quarter-finals as they continue their campaign in pursuit of a strong finish at the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup.

--IANS

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