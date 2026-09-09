September 09, 2026 7:02 PM हिंदी

Arijit Singh admits he will watch Bigg Boss for the first time because of Qazi Touqeer

Arijit Singh admits he will watch Bigg Boss for the first time because of Qazi Touqeer

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Renowned singer and composer Arijit Singh admitted that he will watch Salman Khan hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss' for the first time because of contestant Qazi Touqeer. It must be noted that Arijit and Qazi were co-contestants in the 2005 reality show 'Fame Gurukul'.

Arijit took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and wrote, “I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar.(sic)."

Meanwhile, Qazi has already garnered a lot of attention as his engaging moments from inside the house have been taking social media by storm. His line "I'm a Rockstar baby, aau!", has also turned into an internet catchphrase.

In May, Qazi uploaded a post on his social media handle, praising Arijit. He said that the playback singer has no corruption, insecurity, and jealousy towards anyone.

He dropped a clip of himself from the time he visited Arijit in his hometown in Jiaganj, West Bengal. The two were seen riding a scooty, reliving some fond memories from the reality show.

Qazi said in the video, “What can I say about Arijit? There’s no corruption in him, no insecurity, no jealousy towards anyone. He is pure passion. He’s real. And yes, he’s a genius, we all know that. So much love to the people of Murshidabad, and especially to everyone in Jiaganj. They gave me immense love. Arijit’s staff, his family, such beautiful people.”

Qazi shared that the singer has built an academy in Jiaganj for kids who wish to play cricket.

“And despite getting hurt, he continued bowling for another three or four overs. We’re old school like that, never-say-die attitude. He never got tired. Then later in the evening, from 8:30 PM till 1 AM, he was busy with music practice and editing work. He completely immersed himself in it,” added Qazi.

--IANS

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