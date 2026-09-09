EAM Jaishankar and French counterpart Barrot discuss developments related to Ukraine, Gulf

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday, with discussions focusing on developments related to Ukraine, the Gulf, Indo-Pacific and the United Nations.

Following the phone call, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: "Good to speak to French FM Jean-Noel Barrot. Discussed developments pertaining to Ukraine, the Gulf, Indo-Pacific and the UN. Look forward to our next meeting."

The discussions between the two ministers took place after EAM Jaishankar's recent visit to Ukraine and Poland. In Kyiv, EAM Jaishankar stated that India stands ready to help in any way to find an end to the longstanding conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The EAM expressed India's readiness to help during his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

In June, PM Modi was on an official visit to France, where he attended the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, held talks with President Emmanuel Macron, attended the Bharat Innovates Programme and VivaTech 2026.

Following the talks, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Today’s talks with my friend, President Macron, were exceptionally productive. Considering the longstanding friendship between our nations, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership."

"Our talks covered ways to deepen cooperation in key sectors like defence, technology, space, security, counter terrorism, innovation and more," he added.

Earlier in May, EAM Jaishankar met Barrot on the sidelines of the Informal Meeting of the European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers in Cyprus.

"Always nice to meet FM Jean-Noel Barrot of France, this time in Cyprus," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In April, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens in Paris.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions covered a wide range of topics, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cooperation in cyber and digital domains, AI, innovation, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening human and cultural ties, along with the global and regional developments.

During his visit to France, Misri also called on Jean-Noel Barrot, and discussions covered bilateral cooperation and ongoing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated: "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs H.E. Jean-Noel Barrot. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East."

--IANS

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