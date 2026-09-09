Suriya's film with Jithu Madhavan titled 'Scene'; Film to hit screens on November 6

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) The makers of director Jithu Madhavan's eagerly awaited next film, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Wednesday announced the title of the film as 'Scene' and said that it would hit screens worldwide on November 6 for Deepavali this year.

Suriya, who took to his X timeline, to share the title teaser the makers released to announce the title of the film, wrote, "Hi Dear All, Here’s a glimpse into #Scene. In cinemas from 6th Nov 2026. #Deepavali2026."

The teaser released opens with a voice over saying, "You guys keep showcasing his talent to hide and mask his despicable character." The teaser then shows Suriya arriving on a scene of crime, dressed as a cop. "Who killed whom?," he asks a constable, who replies, "You are here to find that out."

A person is seen complaining, "He sits on a chair and shows attitude, leisurely smoking. Psycho!"

A jail warden is seen telling talking about Suriya, who plays a character called Inbaraj. "When suspects see Inbaraj sir, they start behaving in an erratic fashion," he says and is seen issuing a warning to prisoners while asking them to get back into their cells. "No one should step outside. Inbaraj sir is coming."

Suriya is then seen walking with his arm on the shoulder of a constable. He says, "Take a good look at my face. To you, I might be the only cop to have ever arrested you. But to me, you are one among the 900 odd criminals I've locked up in prison."

For the unaware, the film went on floors with a traditional pooja here in the city in December last year.

The film, which is being produced by Zhagaram Studios, was being tenatively referred to as Suriya 47 until now.

The film has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year, with fans and audiences showing immense curiosity and excitement ever since the collaboration between Suriya and Jithu Madhavan first came into discussion.

Actor Suriya plays the lead in the film with Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead. Rising actor Naslen, who has gained attention with multiple successful outings, plays an important role in this film, which will also feature actors John Vijay, and Anandaraj among others.

The film boasts of a sound technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Vineeth Augustian while music will be by Sushin Shyam. The film will have production design by Ashwini Kale and editing by Ajmal Sabu.

Chethan D Souza is the stunt choreographer for this project, which has triggered huge expectations.

--IANS

mkr/