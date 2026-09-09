'25 years of dedicated service’: BJP chief Nitin Nabin salutes PM Modi’s transformative leadership

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The BJP has launched a month-long “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in constitutional public office, presenting his political journey as “a story of decisive governance, welfare delivery, national security and a fundamental shift in India’s ambitions”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday, party president Nitin Nabin said the campaign will run from September 17 to October 17. He said that 12 programmes have been designed to take PM Modi’s 25 years of “seva, sushasan and jan kalyan” to the grassroots.

The BJP’s central argument is that PM Modi’s record is not simply about political longevity, but about governance at scale. According to Nabin, the transformation is reflected in the government’s welfare architecture: 80 crore people receiving foodgrain support, more than 100 crore people linked to social-security schemes, around 12 crore toilets constructed, over 4 crore houses built for the poor and 200 crore free COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. The party also claims that 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty.

Nabin contrasted this with the situation PM Modi inherited in 2014, describing it as an era of policy paralysis and economic uncertainty. The BJP now projects India as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, arguing that governance has moved from incrementalism to mission-mode delivery and infrastructure-led growth.

Security is another pillar of the Modi narrative. The BJP says the government has strengthened internal and external security, reduced the footprint of Left-Wing Extremism and enabled more than 200 previously affected districts to move towards normalcy. The party also points to India’s expanding global profile, citing 37 international honours conferred on PM Modi as evidence of the country’s rising diplomatic stature.

The governance pitch extends beyond economics. The BJP highlights the Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Somnath and Mahakal Corridor as examples of a government combining development with cultural heritage.

The party is also showcasing a shift in the country’s economic mindset—from manpower to manufacturing power, from welfare beneficiaries to participants in growth, and from a job-seeking youth population to entrepreneurs and job creators. Startups, unicorns, defence manufacturing and the space sector are being presented as symbols of this transformation.

Women-led development forms another key plank, with the BJP pointing to the journey from Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to Lakhpati Didis and the push for greater political participation through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The month-long campaign will culminate around October 7, marking Modi’s 25 years as a constitutional head of government. Through grassroots camps, youth journeys, innovation challenges and public participation, the BJP intends to convert the milestone into a larger governance narrative.

According to BJP leaders, the message is direct: 25 years after PM Modi entered constitutional office, the BJP wants his tenure defined by delivery, scale and a transformed India—and “Viksit Bharat 2047” positioned as the next chapter.

--IANS

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