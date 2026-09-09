Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo

Colombo, Sep 9 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajanth Singh visited the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo on Wednesday during his ongoing official visit to Sri Lanka.

“I had the privilege of visiting the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo and seek divine blessings of Lord Buddha. In a rapidly changing global landscape, Bhagwan Buddha’s eternal message of peace, brotherhood and mutual understanding continues to guide us as we confront various geopolitical challenges,” Singh stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Singh called on Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and discussed bilateral ties across key sectors, including development cooperation, education and culture.

“Called on H.E. Ms Harini Amarasuriya, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, in Colombo today. We exchanged views on a range of issues related to development cooperation, education and the close cultural and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka,” Singh stated on X.

“I underlined that as sister democracies with shared heritage, India and Sri Lanka should continue to work on a shared developmental vision for the peace and prosperity of our region,” he added.

The Indian Defence Minister also interacted with the senior military leadership of the island nation during his visit to the Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka.

“During my visit to the Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka, I had an opportunity to interact with the senior military leadership of Sri Lanka. Many of them have been trained in India and share a close bond with Bharat. In my brief remarks, I underscored the vision MAHASAGAR for ‘mutual’ and ‘holistic’ growth and reiterated our desire to further strengthen the longstanding India-Sri Lanka defence and strategic partnership with special emphasis on maritime cooperation,” Singh noted on X.

He also met Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reaffirming commitment to work together for the welfare and development of both nations.

During the meeting, Singh conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings to Dissanayake. They also discussed ways to ensure the safety, security, peace and prosperity of the region. India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha and other officials were present during the meeting.

"Had a warm and extremely productive meeting with H.E. Mr Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka, in Colombo, today. I conveyed to him greetings on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi and extended felicitations on the successful completion of two years of his government," said Singh.

–IANS

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