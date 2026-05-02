Riteish Deshmukh recalls how Asha Bhosle cooked his favourite dish for him

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will witness an emotional tribute to the legendary Asha Bhosle, as actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh fondly recalls his deeply personal bond with the iconic singer.

Speaking about the warmth and affection he received from Asha Bhosle, Riteish shared, “Jab woh mujhe mili, unhone mere sar pe haath phera jaise ek maa apne bacche par pherti hain. Main unhe Asha Aai bulata tha, aaj bhi wahi sambodhta hu.”

Recalling one of his fondest memories with her, he added, “Aise hi baaton baaton mein unhone mujhe poocha, ‘Tumhala kay avadta? Tumhi kay khata?’ (What do you like to eat) Aur maine kaha ki mujhe yeh khana pasand hain, toh unhone apne haatho se khana banaya, mujhe ghar par bulaya. Main waha par gaya aur humne khana khaya, bahot saari baatein ki.”

Riteish further revealed how Ashaji always supported and encouraged him throughout his journey. He shared, “Jabhi koi program hota tha, jabhi main TV pe dikhta tha, toh phone lagati thi, mujhse baate karti thi, mujhe aashirwaad deti thi.”

Talking about his upcoming film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Riteish emotionally recalled one of their last conversations.

“Unhone phone kiya ki, ‘Aashirwaad deti hu tumhe, tum achi film banao. Jab release hogi mujhe dekhni hai film.’ Aur do hafte pehle unke parivaar se mujhe phone aaya, Asha ji ki ichha thi ki woh film zarur dekhe.”

Ending on an emotional note, Riteish said, “Unfortunately, Asha aai nahi dekh payengi. Isliye main deeply miss karta hoon Asha Aai ko for many reasons.”

–IANS

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