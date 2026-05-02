Vardhaan Puri recalls how grandfather Amrish Puri surprised him on birthday all the way from London when he was in good health

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actor Vardhaan Puri took a trip down memory lane on his birthday today and recalled beautiful memories of how his legendary grandfather Amrish Puri surprised him years ago, and celebrated his birthday with a lot of pomp.

Recalling the day, Vardhaan said, ‘I still remember one of my birthdays from the early 2000s - a day that remains etched in my heart. I was celebrating at a family friend’s farmhouse in Madh Island. My grandparents were out of the country at the time - if I recall correctly, they were in London and I was quite disheartened that they wouldn’t be there with me.”

He added how Amrish Puri and his wife surprised him at the farmhouse.

“In the middle of a cricket match, while I was batting, I suddenly noticed a car pulling up.

To my complete surprise, out stepped my Dadu and Dadi. They had flown back just to surprise me. That moment instantly turned into the most special birthday of my life, because all my grandparents who were around and in good health, my Dadu, Dadi, and Nani. They all were there to celebrate with me. It meant everything, because my family has always been my world.”

Talking about his birthdays over the years, Vardhaan said, “Birthdays at home have always been rooted in tradition and togetherness. We begin with Kada Prasad, prepared and blessed, before cutting the cake. There’s a pooja with family, close friends, and everyone who matters to us.”

“And then the celebration unfolds - music, dancing, and singing along to our favourite classics, from Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar to Asha Bhosle, as well as icons like Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. It’s always filled with warmth, joy, and unforgettable moments,” he added.

Talking about his family and their importance in his life, the actor said, “My family, especially my grandparents, have shaped my outlook on life. I remember them telling me that success is often just one step beyond the moment you feel like giving up so never quit.”

They believed that everyone is born with a purpose, something the heart constantly yearns for, and that the universe will eventually align to give it to you if you remain patient and persistent,” he said.

“They also taught me that art is nurtured in solitude but presented in public. So when you’re alone, you must keep working relentlessly, so that when the opportunity comes, you are ready to seize it and make it count.”

The actor further added, “If I could relive one birthday with them, it would be a simple, heartfelt day sitting together over a spread of our favourite Punjabi dishes, watching a Charlie Chaplin film in a cozy, air-conditioned room, enjoying good food, sharing laughter, and then switching to Tom and Jerry. Just pure, uncomplicated happiness with the people I love the most.”

–IANS

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