Ajith Kumar's motorsport journey film titled 'Gladiators'

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) A docu-film that is being made on actor Ajith Kumar's motorsport journey has now been titled 'Gladiators', its makers have now announced and added that it will be released in theatres shortly.

The team originally had plans to release this film, which is being directed by A L Vijay, in theatres on May 1 on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Two-time National Award winning music director and actor G V Prakash, who is scoring the music for this film, took to his X timeline to share a glimpse video released by the team of the film, and wrote, "Let’s chase the impossible ….The race begins soon.. AK sir racing #gladiators begins with a special theme in my music for AK racing. Witnessed and Captured by #Vijay."

For the unaware, sources close to the actor had confirmed to IANS last year that ace Tamil film director A L Vijay will be directing a docu-film on Ajith Kumar's Motorsport journey. The film, they had then informed, would be around 90 minutes long and would seek to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

"Scores of youngsters have dreams that remain unfulfilled. Life makes their dreams drift away from them.This will be an attempt to inspire them to pursue their dreams," a source close to the star had told IANS.

The move, sources had said, was also an attempt to popularise motorsport, which many still consider a rich man's sport in the country.

"Until the 1983 World Cup, when a youngster called Kapil Dev-led India to win the trophy, cricket too was considered an elitist game. Similarly, we are hoping that this will popularise motorsport in India as well," the source had said.

The source had also disclosed that director Vijay had filmed not just the gripping races in Malaysia but had also captured crucial and engaging moments including strategy meetings, discussions with teams, practise sessions and Ajith's preparation on the whole.

"The docu film will be presented in theatres like any film as two halves with each half comprising of 45 minutes. We are also looking at releasing this docu-film on OTT as well. The version on the OTT will be an extended version and will be released much later," the source had said.

Last year, actor Ajith Kumar was honoured with the prestigious 'Gentleman Driver of the Year 2025' award in Venice, Italy.

The 'Gentleman Driver of the Year 2025' is presented in honour of entrepreneur and racing driver, the late Philippe Charriol, by SRO Motorsports Group, considered to be a global leader in GT racing.

The award was seen as a fitting recognition to actor Ajith Kumar, who chose to realise his dream of becoming a car racer this year. He announced his team Ajith Kumar Racing, which made the country proud by participating in at least four demanding international racing championships and winning several laurels. Interestingly, Ajith Kumar did not stop at just owning the team and chose to participate in races along with other members of his team.

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IANS

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