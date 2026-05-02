May 02, 2026 9:53 AM हिंदी

Sinner to play Zverev in men's final in Madrid Open

Sinner to play Zverev in men's final in Madrid Open (Credit: X/ATP)

Madrid, May 2 (IANS) World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will play Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final after he beat Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 on Friday, while Zverev defeated Belgian Alexander Blockx 6-2, 7-5 at the Madrid Open.

Sinner was at his best to beat his big-hitting rival in straight sets in 85 minutes to reach his fifth consecutive Masters final, keeping alive his hopes of becoming the first man to win five straight titles at this level, reported Xinhua.

Sinner was on the front foot all match, hitting 17 winners to Fils' 10 and moving his rival from side to side of the court.

"I tried to be very aggressive," Sinner said after his win, adding that he "felt very comfortable on the return. In the second set, he (Fils) started to serve better, so it was more difficult. But I'm very happy about the general performance today."

"I'm trying to play the best possible tennis, but today was a very good day in the office," he added.

In the second semifinal Zverev breezed through the first set against Blockx, who has been the surprise packed in Madrid after beating four seeded players on his way to the last four.

Zverez won the first set 6-2 without too many problems, and then broke Blockx in the 11th game of the second set before serving out for the match.

Saturday sees the women's final between ninth seed Mirra Andreeva from Russia and Ukraine's 26th seeded Marta Kostyuk.

Jannik Sinner became the youngest player to reach the final of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. He completed the set at just 24 with his run at Madrid in 2026. Already a winner at Indian Wells (2026), Miami (2024, 2026), Monte Carlo (2026), Canada (2023), Cincinnati (2024), Shanghai (2024) and Paris (2025), the world No.1 was also runner-up in Rome (2025) and now Madrid. In doing so he joined an elite list that includes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, becoming the youngest of the four to reach the milestone.

--IANS

hs/

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