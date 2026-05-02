Trump touts economy, Iran strikes

Washington, May 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said the United States would not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, as he defended military operations and highlighted what he described as strong economic performance.

Speaking at a Forum Club event in Palm Beach, Trump said, “Our country is hot we’re doing a good job,” adding that the “stock market just hit another high for the 59th time in one year.”

He said US actions had weakened Iran’s military. “We’ve taken apart… their air force is non-existent… their navy… every single ship is at the bottom of the sea right now,” he said.

Trump warned against allowing Tehran to develop nuclear weapons. “You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon… they would use it on a place called Israel very quickly,” he said. “It’s not going to happen.”

He acknowledged the risks of conflict. “There’s still danger there’s always danger with war,” he said, pointing to the war in Ukraine. “It was supposed to be a one day war and it’s four years.”

Trump described US naval operations in the region as a blockade. “We have a navy that is unbelievable… it’s a blockade,” he said, recounting incidents where ships were ordered to turn back.

On the economy, he said growth and investment were strong. “In 11 months, we took in over $18 trillion… which is a record,” he said.

He also pointed to energy production. “We’re producing more oil and gas now than we ever have,” he said, adding that the US was drilling “double Saudi Arabia and Russia combined.”

Trump highlighted tax and healthcare policies. “We delivered no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security for our seniors,” he said.

He said Medicare would expand coverage for certain drugs. “Starting on July 1st, we’ll provide Medicare patients with coverage for weight loss drugs… it will be available… $50 a month,” he said.

He also said insulin costs had been reduced. “We got it down to $25 a month,” he said.

On border security, Trump said crossings had fallen sharply. “We went from 25 million people coming in to zero,” he said.

He said crime had declined, including in Washington. The city is now “considered… one of the safest cities in the country,” he said.

Trump said the US remained engaged in global diplomacy. “We’ve settled eight wars… that should be the ninth,” he said, referring to ongoing efforts.

Still, he signalled uncertainty over negotiations with Iran. “Maybe we’re better off not making a deal at all,” he said.

--IANS

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