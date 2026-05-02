Re-polling begins for 15 booths under two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district of Bengal

Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) Re-polling as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) had begun for 15 polling booths under two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal from 7 A.M. on Saturday.

Of the 15 polling booth where the re-polling is being conducted, 11 are in Magrahat (Paschim), and four are in Diamond Harbour. Polling in both these Assembly constituencies was conducted in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 29.

Voting is taking place at booths 46, 126, 127, 128, 142, 214, 215, 216, 230, 231, 232 in Magrahat (Paschim) and 117, 179, 194, 243 in Diamond Harbour.

Officially, the polling at these 15 booths will continue till 6 P.M. However, in case some voters are found standing at the queue at 6 P.M., then polling will continue until the last voter will cast his vote.

Long voters’ queues have been witnessed in front of the polling booths since the first hour of voting on Saturday, which is being conducted with an equally elaborate security arrangement as was done in the two-phases of the West Bengal Assembly constituencies on April 23 and April 29.

Insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal said that although the ECI-appointed special poll observer for West Bengal, Subrata Gupta had also recommended re-polling for 30 polling booths under Falta Assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour subdivision in South 24 Parganas district, the Commission is yet to convey any decision in the matter.

The counting of votes will be on May 4 and the results will be declared on the same day. This time, the number of counting centres will be much less at 77, in order to ensure security concentration there.

The entry to counting centres by authorised electoral officers and staff, political party agents and candidates would require a three-stage verification process.

The identity cards will be verified in three stages.

In the first and second stages, the identity card will be checked manually. In the third stage, QR code verification will be required.​

At the same time, to prevent possibilities of post-poll violence which happened after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, the ECI has decided to retain 700 companies of CAPF in the state till further orders.

--IANS

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