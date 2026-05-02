Taha Shah gets emotional as Heeramandi turns 2, expresses gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha turned emotional as his show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar completed two years since its release.

The actor took to his social media account on Friday to revisit memories from the hit series and express his gratitude to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making him a part of his grand vision.

Taha shared a series of beautiful stills from the show, featuring himself in his royal avatar, along with moments from the show featuring his co-star Sharmin Segal, who was paired opposite him in the series.

Taha wrote, “Two years today… yet some echoes never fade… forever grateful to @netflix_in @bhansaliproductions for making me a part of Heeramandi’s noor. Feels like yesterday when I first stepped into Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir’s dreamlike world…”

He added, “To work alongside such a stellar cast, to learn, laugh, create and grow together... those memories from set will always stay close to my heart. Playing Tajdar taught me love, grace, courage... and how deeply a soul can be felt without saying too much.”

Taha further added, “Since then, not a single day has passed without feeling the love you all gave Tajdar. Even today, so many of you still write to me about him. The messages, edits, tears... I see them all.”

He concluded the post with, “That kind of love is rare... and something I never take for granted. Thank you all for holding him so close to your hearts. With love,

Taha.”

Talking about ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the series released on OTT in 2024, and featured an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

Talking about Taha’s portrayal of ‘Tajdar Baloch’, a sensitive, romantic young nawab, had earned him immense love from audiences.

For the uninitiated, actress Sharmin Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece in real life and played Alamzeb opposite Taha, had made headlines during the show’s promotions, with some of her interviews sparking online criticism and social media debate.

–IANS

rd/