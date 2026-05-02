Gautham Menon on 'Dhurva Natchathiram' issue: Finally, there's light at the end of the tunnel!

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, considered to be one of Tamil cinema's finest directors, has now penned a note of gratitude, in the wake of the decks being cleared for the release of his long-awaited action entertainer 'Dhurva Natchathiram'.

In a statement, which he shared on his social media timelines, Gautham Menon wrote, "Some men tried to destroy my career and stop my film from releasing, a film that's also the work of more than a hundred people. Another man, my legal counsel, Senior Advocate Abdul Hameed, assured me there's a way ahead and walked me towards it. And now a very important man, Hon'ble Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy has paved the way for me and finally there's light at the end of the tunnel."

Gautham Menon went on to say, "A landmark order passed to release 'Dhruva Natchathiram' will serve as a benchmark to any film that's stuck in an industry that rarely works with organised and structured funds. Onwards and upwards from here."

Gautham Menon's heartfelt note comes in the wake of a recent direction by the Madras High Court which cleared the decks for the release of 'Dhuruva Natchathiram'.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of the Madras High Court, after taking into consideration the substantial investment involved in the production of 'Dhruva Natchathiram', as well as the livelihoods and the careers of numerous individuals associated with the film, including artists, technicians, cast and crew, directed that the film be released subject to certain safeguards to ensure that the interest of all stakeholders connected with the production of the film were adequately protected.

The Dhurva Natchathiram team too had expressed its gratitude to the judge saying, "We are grateful to The hon’ble Justice who spent considerable time spread over a week bringing all the stakeholders to the table, evolving a consensus among them and then passing the order to release the film."

The film with music by Harris Jayaraj and starring Chiyaan Vikram is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon with an estimated budget of Rs.80 Crores.

For the unaware, Dhruva Natchathiram’, one of the most awaited films of ace filmmaker Gautham Menon, will have Vikram playing a character called John in it.

John heads a specialised unit called the Basement that is formed soon after the Mumbai terror attacks. The specialised unit comprising 10 deadly professionals and led by John is set up to override any bureaucratic red tapism and to respond swiftly to any security threats to the nation.

Apart from Vikram, the film will also feature Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig and Sathish Krishnan among others.

The film has had three cinematographers -- Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir and Vishnu Dev. Editing for the film is by Anthony and lyrics for the songs in the film are by Thamarai and Paal Dabba. Art Direction is by Kumar Gangappan and action is by Hollywood stunt choreographer Yannick Ben.

--IANS

mkr/