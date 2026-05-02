Mukesh Rishi says Kanti Shah had mastery in his kind of films

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Rishi, who played the outrageous antagonist Bulla in the 1998 movie “Gunda”, has spoken about the film’s director, Kanti Shah, and heaped praise on the director saying that he had “mastery” over the cinema he made.

Talking to IANS about “Gunda” and Kanti Shah, Mukesh said he had recently spoken to the director, who has been away from the world of cinema since 2015.

“I spoke to him a few months ago. He wanted to do something about ‘Gunda’. I said, ‘It's available online. You can get whatever you want.’ But Kanti Shah had made his own place in those days,” Mukesh told IANS.

The actor, whose character Bulla has made a place in pop culture and memeverse, said that Kanti Shah's B-grade movies back in the 1990s had a mastery over it.

“He used to make a particular kind of films. At that time, in our place, there were two classes, what we call the balcony and the lower class, where different films were made. So, Kanti Shah had a mastery in that,” the actor said.

Mukesh added: “He made a lot of such films, but out of them, this Bulla always stood out. It's a good thing that today's generation likes it. This is a good thing for us.”

Asked if he is still in touch with him and if he has any clue what he’s doing?

“I have no idea what form he will be in now because he has worked in the industry for so many years, maybe he has joined someone else. Maybe he is making films; a lot can happen. I don't know. But if I say that I have met him recently and know what he is doing these days, then I have no idea.”

Talking about Gunda, it also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Shakti Kapoor. The narrative revolves around a coolie who vows to exact revenge upon a crime lord and his cronies after they kill his loved ones.

--IANS

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