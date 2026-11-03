Rise & Fall 2: Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker get into heated war of words, Karan Patel, Gautam Gulati try to calm things down

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Things turned tense inside the Rise and Fall Season 2 house as Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla got into a heated war of words.

The argument reached a stage where fellow contestants Karan Patel and Gautam Gulati had to intervene to calm the situation down.

The latest fallout between the two unfolded during the Rulers' Fall Ka Farmaan, when Shehzad was given the responsibility of saving one Ruler from being sent to the Basement. In an unexpected move, he chose to save Gautam Gulati over Swara and Karan Patel.

Explaining his decision, Shehzad said he did not want to repeat his earlier mistake of saving Irina Rudakova and sending Gautam to the Basement.

The decision did not go down well with Swara, who was visibly upset with Shehzad's choice. The actress confronted him in the Penthouse and questioned why he had not considered the times she had stood by him and prioritised his safety during earlier decisions.

Reminding him of her support, Swara said, “Maine aapka naam harr dusre shaqs ke saamne daala hai harr baar jab mere haath mein nirnay aaya hai. maine tumhe bachane ke liye khud ko niche daalne ke liye convince kiya hai logon ko, tumhe yeh dikh raha hai ke nahi dikh raha hai.”

(Every time I have had the opportunity to make a decision, I have put your name forward in front of everyone else. I have even convinced people to put myself at a disadvantage to save you. Can't you see that?)

She further expressed her disappointment, saying, “Maine apna nuksaan kara ke tujhe aage rakha hai Shehzad, do baar”. (I have put myself at a disadvantage and prioritised you, Shehzad, twice.)

The disagreement escalated further when the two revisited the matter in front of Gautam and Karan. Swara took offence at Shehzad discussing what she believed was a personal conversation between them and questioned his maturity and understanding.

Calling him out, she said, “Aapko na itni tameez hai na, na aapke paas itna dimag hai aur na hi aap itni maturity dikha rhe hai ki aapko samajhna chaiye ki yeh baat tumhare aur mere beech ki hai”. (You neither have the basic courtesy nor the sense or maturity to understand that this is something that should remain between you and me.)

Swara also clarified that she did not consider Shehzad responsible for her safety, pointing out that Gautam was the one who had ultimately chosen to save her. She said, “It's a very simple thing, tune meri qismat Gautam ke haath mein daaldi… yeh Gautam ka badapann hai aur bhalayi hai ki tumne mujhe bacha liya...it's not like we have some bond... he is sonam's friend.”

(It's a very simple thing. You put my fate in Gautam's hands. It was Gautam's generosity and goodness that he saved me. It's not as if we share some bond. He is Sonam's friend.)

As the argument intensified, Swara questioned Shehzad's loyalty and asked, “Toh mujhe apni wafadari tumse hata ke iss aadmi ko deni chahiye”. (So should I shift my loyalty from you to this man?)

The exchange became increasingly heated, with Swara questioning why Shehzad was raising his voice at her. She asked, “Why are you shouting at me”, to which he responded, “Mein chilla nhi rha hoon aapke dimaag mein hi ja rhi baat”. (I am not shouting. It's just that the point is getting through to your head.)

Karan Patel and Gautam Gulati eventually stepped in to intervene and calm both contestants down. Swara thanked Gautam for saving her, but she made it clear that she had no words of gratitude for Shehzad.

For the uninitiated, Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla have been at loggerheads even before entering Rise and Fall Season 2.

They have frequently taken digs at and targeted each other on social media over their contrasting political ideologies and support for different political parties.

–IANS

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