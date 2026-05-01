Rio Raj's film featuring Ram Nishanth titled 'Brown Mani'

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Director Kathiravan Sampath's upcoming film, featuring actors Ram Nishanth and J S Kavi in the lead, has now been titled 'Brown Mani', its makers disclosed on Friday.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as it is actor Rio Raj's first film as a producer.

Taking to his X timeline to share a title announcement video and the film's first look, actor Rio wrote, "Every story has a name, #BrownMani is ours. Revealing the title of our first production with our lazy but pro active crew. Get ready for a fun chase! First look today at 5pm. @rio_raj @rrs_team @Im_Kavi @DevPrakash2816 @ram_nishanth @ProRekha."

The film is being produced by River Route Studios, in association with Red Rock Studios.

“Brown Mani” features talented actors Ram Nishanth and JS Kavi in pivotal roles, both of whom have been part of notable projects and bring their experience to this engaging entertainer.

The film boasts a strong technical team with music composed by Dev Prakash Regan, cinematography by Sakthi Subramanian, editing by Sundar S, and art direction by Abr.

Notably, 'Brown Mani' has been conceived as a sing-sound, fully live-recorded film, with the Soundaholics team spearheading its sound design, ensuring a raw, realistic, and immersive audio experience.

The project is being co-produced by Kavinn GT and produced by Rio and Ramesh under their respective banners.

Shot entirely across the southern region, the film captures authentic landscapes and cultural textures that add depth and relatability to its narrative. With the shoot now successfully wrapped, the team has moved into post-production, which is currently progressing in full swing.

Positioned as a fun-filled family drama, 'Brown Mani', sources say, will revolve around the emotional and entertaining journey between two friends. With a blend of humour, warmth, and engaging storytelling, the film will seek to strike a chord with audiences across all age groups.

--IANS

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