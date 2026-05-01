Tata Motors pips Mahindra & Mahindra in passenger vehicle sales

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) India’s automobile sector has kicked off FY27 on a robust note, led by a standout performance from Tata Motors, which edged ahead of Mahindra and Mahindra in the passenger vehicle segment for April 2026.

Tata Motors reported a 31.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in passenger vehicle sales to 59,701 units during the month.

Domestic sales accounted for the bulk of this growth, rising 30.5 per cent to nearly 59,000 units, while exports more than doubled, albeit on a lower base.

The company’s electric vehicle portfolio remained a key growth engine, with EV sales surging 72.1 per cent to 9,150 units.

The strong performance reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences towards safer, technology-loaded vehicles, alongside increasing acceptance of electric mobility.

Tata Motors has continued to benefit from its early-mover advantage in the EV segment, supported by an expanding product lineup and improving charging infrastructure.

On the commercial vehicle front, Tata Motors also posted healthy gains, reporting a 28 per cent rise in total sales to 34,833 units.

Growth was broad-based, led by a sharp 40.2 per cent increase in small commercial vehicles and pickups.

Demand for heavy trucks and passenger carriers also remained steady, pointing to sustained economic activity and strong logistics demand across sectors.

Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra reported total vehicle sales of 94,627 units, marking a 14 per cent increase year-on-year.

Its domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 8 per cent -- reflecting continued traction in its SUV portfolio, though at a slower pace compared to Tata Motors’ surge.

A key highlight for Mahindra was its tractor business, which recorded a strong 21 per cent rise in sales to 48,411 units.

Tractor exports also delivered robust growth of 30 per cent. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Limited, “the year 2027 has begun on a positive note in April by achieving SUV sales of 56331 units, a growth of 8 per cent and total vehicle sales of 94627 units, a 14 per cent growth over the same month last year.”

--IANS

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