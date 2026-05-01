Shibani Kashyap on if AI influence in music should be seen as a threat: Use it as an assistant

Mumbai, May 01 (IANS) Singer Shibani Kashyap shared her views on the growing influence of AI in the music industry during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

When asked if AI should be seen as a threat, Shibani said that AI can never replace humans, as, in the end, one is always able to make out the difference between AI and the real thing.

Shibani told IANS, "So I don't think we should take it as a threat. At the end of the day you might listen to an AI created voice once or twice, but it is not a living person that is just a voice which has been created out of AI, and one can easily make out the difference."

She further stressed that, instead of seeing AI as a threat, one should use it as an assistant.

"But yes, AI can be a very good support system. It can be a very good assistant. Use it as an assistant. This is exactly what we even discussed during the AI impact summit - that we should use AI for our own benefit, not that we let it take over and become a threat to us," she went on to add.

Sharing a similar sentiment, earlier, Sufi singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza also opened up about the rising influence of AI in the music industry.

He told IANS, "AI is helpful in many ways, but it cannot replicate the soul of music. Music is deeply emotional and spiritual. AI operates within limitations, while human creativity is boundless. There are certain feelings and inspirations that only a human mind can create."

Shedding light on the growing concern regarding AI cloning artists’ voices and who should hold the rights in case of a conflict, the singer stated that if someone’s voice is being used, they should definitely have the rights.

"It’s only fair. This is something the industry needs to address seriously", concluded Mujtaba.

--IANS

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