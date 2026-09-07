Rinku's Meerut Mavericks beat Bhuvneshwer's Lucknow Falcons to lift UPT20 trophy

Lucknow, Sep 7 (IANS) Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks delivered a flawless performance to defeat Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons by a massive 94 runs in the Grand Finale of the UP T20 League 2026.

Appearing in their fourth consecutive final across all four seasons of the league, the Mavericks completely outclassed the first-time finalists to be crowned the undisputed champions of Season 4.

Mavericks skipper Rinku won the toss and confidently opted to bat first. The decision paid immediate dividends as openers Swastik Chikara and Divyansh Joshi, who was specially brought into the playing XI for the final, stitched together a rapid 53-run opening stand.

Following Chikara's dismissal, the innings transformed into the Divyansh Joshi show. The aggressive batter launched an astonishing counter-attack, systematically taking apart the Lucknow bowling lineup, including veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Joshi went on to smash one of the greatest knocks in the league's history, bringing up a breathtaking 105 off just 40 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries and seven massive sixes.

His spectacular century propelled the Mavericks to a daunting total of 203/7 in their allotted 20 overs, setting a towering benchmark for the Falcons.

Faced with the pressure of a massive 204-run target in their maiden final, the Falcons were never allowed to settle into the game. The Mavericks bowling attack struck with ruthless consistency, triggering regular wickets and denying Lucknow any meaningful partnerships.

Ajeet Verma provided the only significant resistance for the Falcons, scoring a fighting 39 off 24 balls before a sharp run-out ended his brief spark. Vishal Chaudhary dismantled the middle and lower order, leading the bowling charts with an exceptional spell of 4-24.

Meanwhile, Mavericks premier spinner Zeeshan Ansari claimed two crucial wickets to cap off a phenomenal individual season. His efforts in the final took his tournament tally to a staggering 25 wickets, officially earning him the coveted Purple Cap.

The Falcons were ultimately bundled out for 109 in just 16 overs, sealing a comprehensive 94-run victory for the Meerut Mavericks.

For his breathtaking century on the grandest stage, Joshi was adjudged the Player of the Match. Alongside Zeeshan Ansari's Purple Cap triumph, Kashi Rudras skipper Karan Sharma was awarded the Orange Cap for finishing the season as the highest run-scorer with 361 runs.

--IANS

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