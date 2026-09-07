September 07, 2026 10:57 AM हिंदी

Nick Jonas pranks his dog with fake moustache, leaves him confused

Nick Jonas pranks his dog with fake moustache, leaves him confused

Mumbai, September 7 (IANS) Singer-actor Nick Jonas had a hilarious interaction with his pet canine as he gave himself a rather unusual makeover, and left his fur baby utterly confused.

Nick shared a playful video on his social media account in which he was seen sporting a fake moustache while petting his dog. The pet in the video, seemingly confused, appears to be trying to figure out why its familiar owner suddenly looked so different.

Nick wrote, “Petting my dog with a fake mustache to see his reaction,” while Nick captioned the post simply, “Good boy...”

Nick has also recently featured in wife and Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s nostalgic post featuring a compilation of pictures and moments from their relationship The actress has recalled the summer when she gave Nick her phone number, writing, “Oh yes! I do remember, the summer, I gave you, my number... circa: summer 2017.” She shared the post in connection with the Jonas Brothers’ new song Listen When Sad.

The throwback featured glimpses from the couple’s early days together, including their travels and family moments.

The couple first had a short but sweet interaction over a digital platform where Nick even asked her for her number.

Followed by that their presence together at the MET Gala the same year brought them more closer, especially the after party event of MET Gala was where both had a ball of a time together, as mentioned by Priyanka in one of her earlier interviews.

For the uninitiated, Nick proposed to Priyanka in 2018, and the couple tied the knot in December that year in Jodhpur.

The couple is blessed with a daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

–IANS

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