September 07, 2026 10:56 AM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 20’: Kushal Tanwar says he doesn't want the tag of reality shows all the time

‘Bigg Boss 20’: Kushal Tanwar says he doesn't want the tag of reality shows all the time

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Three-time reality show winner and current “Bigg Boss” contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has spoken about his career plans, saying he does not want to be confined to the tag of a reality series contestant.

He said he wants to be patient, wait for the right acting opportunity, and eventually build his own identity and brand.

From Roadies, Splitsvilla to Maa Hai Na, and now Bigg Boss, how many reality shows does it take before Gullu admits reality TV has become his comfort zone?

“TV reality show mujhe ab toh kuch lagta nahi hai. I used to feel like that in the beginning, when I used to go to new shows. But now, I feel like I just come home on vacation and just chill for three months. I show what my life is like outside. No filter, no lies, no fake. I just want to stay here,” Gullu told IANS.

Gullu wants to try his hand in acting but only when he’s prepared.

“Because I feel like I should go there only when I'm good at something. If I do something and I'm not good at it, then I'll have to start acting. I can't ruin my career because of one bad thing. I just have to be patient. I'm waiting for something good. When I feel like I'm ready, then I'll think about acting,” he said.

Talking about choosing reality shows because they give instant visibility, whereas acting requires you to prove your talent constantly?

“I won't say that my life was going well before this. I didn't have fame. I was having fun. And if this disappears, then I'll go to something else. There are a lot of things to do in this world. I'll make my own brand. Gullu is a brand,” said Gullu, who entered the ‘Bigg Boss 20’ house on September 6.

Gullu said that he has been planning my career for a long time because he has never made a big plan.

“I plan to achieve what I want. And then I'll see what's next. But it's not like that with Bigg Boss because I don't want to go to reality shows all the time. Because I have to move forward. I don't want a tag. I'll make my own title,” he added.

“I'll make my own name. I'll tell people that there was another winner. After that, I'll do something else. This will be my identity,” concluded Gullu.

--IANS

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