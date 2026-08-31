Kiren Rijiju visits Museum of Yugoslavia, pays tribute to Tito ahead of NAM meeting in Belgrade

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the Museum of Yugoslavia and the House of Flowers, the mausoleum of former Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito, in Belgrade, Serbia, as he arrived in the country to lead India’s delegation at a high-level commemorative meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Sharing details of his visit on X, Rijiju said the sites offered an opportunity to gain insights into Yugoslavia’s political history, cultural heritage and the life and legacy of Tito.

“Visited the Museum of Yugoslavia & the House of Flowers (Tito’s Mausoleum) in Belgrade, Serbia. A significant historical site offering insights into Yugoslavia’s political history, cultural heritage & the life & legacy of Josip Broz Tito,” Rijiju posted.

Describing the visit as a meaningful experience, the Union minister said it provided an opportunity to reflect on the history that shaped the region.

Rijiju is in Belgrade to head the Indian delegation at the High-Level Commemorative Meeting marking the 65th anniversary of the First Conference of Heads of State or Heads of Government of the Non-Aligned Movement. The meeting is being held from August 31 to September 1 under the theme, “The Legacy of Non-Alignment: Lessons for Today’s World.”

Earlier on Sunday, Rijiju also paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Belgrade ahead of the NAM meeting. He said he also interacted with members of the Indian community in Serbia and appreciated their contribution towards strengthening ties between India and Serbia.

“Before the NAM Meeting, paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji in Belgrade, Serbia. Interacted with members of Indian community appreciating their contribution towards strengthening India–Serbia ties,” he said in another post on X.

The commemorative meeting assumes significance as it marks 65 years since the first NAM conference, which was held in Belgrade in 1961. India was among the founding members of the movement and has continued to underline its commitment to the principles and values associated with non-alignment.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Non-Aligned Movement brings together 121 developing countries and continues to serve as a platform of historical significance. The ministry has said India remains committed to the movement’s principles and values.

Rijiju’s visit to the historic sites associated with Yugoslavia and Tito comes against the backdrop of the anniversary meeting, highlighting the historical connection between Belgrade and the evolution of the NAM as a major grouping of developing nations.

--IANS

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