Rima Das joins jury panel for Busan International Film Fest's New Currents Award

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Rima Das, whose film ‘Village Rockstars’ was selected as India’s official entry for the 91st Academy Awards, has joined the jury panel for the New Currents Award of the upcoming edition of the Busan International Film Festival.

Chinese producer Shan Zuolong and Korean actor Shim Eun-kyung are also part of the panel for the New Currents Award.

The official handle of the Busan International Film Festival took to their Instagram, and made the announcement.

They wrote in the caption, “Revealing three judges for the 31st Busan International Film Festival New Currents Award! Lima Das, Kim Joo Oh, and Shim Eun Kyung have been appointed as judges for New Currents to cover Asia's new wave. Judge for New Currenz Award Rima Das | India, Director Kim Joo-hong China, Producer Shim Eun Kyung Korean Actor. The New Currents Prize awards 20 million won for selecting one of the debut works of a new director that will be screened in the competition and vision section. The 31st BIFF Unveils Jury Members for New Currents Award”.

They added, “The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has confirmed the three jurors for the New Currents Award, which has served as a springboard for emerging Asian directors. New Currents Award Jury Members Rima DAS India, Director SHAN Zuolong China Producer, SHIM Eun-kyung, Korea Actor .The award grants a cash prize of KRW 20 million to the winner, selected from debut feature films in the Competition or Vision sections”.

Rima Das is an acclaimed Assamese filmmaker, and is known for bringing intimate, deeply personal stories to the screen with an unvarnished, naturalistic style. She initially pursued acting before moving into filmmaking. Her breakthrough came with ‘Village Rockstars’. The film is a coming-of-age drama about a young girl in rural Assam that won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and became India’s official entry for the 91st Academy Awards.

--IANS

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