September 22, 2026 4:21 PM हिंदी

Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji passes away at 75, family requests privacy

Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji passes away at 75, family requests privacy

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday afternoon.

Yash Raj Films confirmed the news through a statement. The family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss. The statement from YRF read, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

Krishna Mukerji was a constant presence in her daughter Rani Mukerji’s life and had accompanied the actress on various occasions over the years. The mother-daughter duo shared a close relationship, which Rani had spoken about publicly on multiple occasions. Krishna had also been associated with Bengali cinema and had worked as a playback singer during her career.

She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukherjee, who passed away in 2017 and was one of the co-founders of Filmalaya Studios. The couple had two children—Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker-producer Raja Mukherjee.

Rani had established herself as one of Hindi cinema’s leading actresses with films such as “Ghulam,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Saathiya,” “Hum Tum," and “Black.” Her most recent release was “Mardaani 3,” which arrived in theatres in 2026.

Meanwhile, Rani was recently recognized with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony. The actress received the honour from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar. Accepting the award, the ‘Veer Zara’ actress spoke about her deep connection with cinema, describing Maharashtra as the place where that emotional bond with films has found a home.

She said in Marathi, ''Majhyasathi Maharashtra fakt ek rajya nahi. ''Maharashtra majhi janmabhoomi aahe. Majhi karmabhoomi aahe. Ani majhya ayushyacha ek avibhajya bhaag aahe (For me, Maharashtra is not just a state. Maharashtra is my birthplace. It is the land where I built my career. And it is an inseparable part of my life).’’

--IANS

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