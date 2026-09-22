Director Jeyachandra Hashmi on web series 'Octopus': I wrote the story of this series during the Covid lockdown

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) Jeyachandra Hashmi, who has directed the Tamil web series Octopus, featuring actors Ashwin, Archana, and Vinoth Kishan in the lead, has now revealed that he penned the story of the suspense thriller during the Covid lockdown.

Apart from the lead actors, the series, which is being streamed on the OTT platform Zee5 Tamil, features actors Sidhu Kumaresan and Kalaivani Bhaskar in pivotal.

Sources in the know say that the gripping suspense thriller brings a powerful female-led narrative to the forefront, challenging conventional storytelling norms within the genre.

The seven-episode series blends mystery, emotion, and intrigue and will follow a close-knit neighbourhood that comes together to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a young woman, setting in motion a gripping chain of events that exposes hidden realities.

The series, sources claim, will be more than just a suspense thriller, as it will explore compelling themes of trust, relationships, resilience, and the enduring power of human connection.

Talking about the series, writer and director Jeyachandra Hashmi said, "I wrote the story of 'Octopus' during the COVID lockdown, a time when we all had to live in closed, restricted neighbourhoods."

He went on to add, "What we see is rarely what truly exists – this applies to everything around us: humans, relationships, society, and the deep layers within them. I wanted to explore this premise in a larger setting with multi-dimensional layers. Placing a mystery and a woman at the centre of the narrative added depth to the themes we intended to explore. What starts as a mysterious disappearance spreads into unexpected territory, much like the arms of an octopus."

ZEE5 Business Head (Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam) Lloyd C. Xavier said, “While Tamil audiences have long embraced crime mysteries and investigative thrillers, 'Octopus' brings a refreshing perspective to the genre by placing a woman at the centre of the narrative and exploring how an entire community comes together in a time of crisis. With its compelling premise, emotionally layered storytelling, and talented ensemble cast, 'Octopus' promises a suspenseful and immersive viewing experience. We are delighted to bring this unique story exclusively to audiences on Tamil ZEE5 and look forward to viewers connecting with the characters, becoming invested in their journey, and uncovering the truth as the mystery gradually unfolds.”

Producers Adithya J Raju & Lisha P Chandran from Cinemum said, “We believe the future of cinema belongs to new voices, and 'Octopus' is a proud reflection of that vision. Nurturing budding artists and creating meaningful opportunities for fresh talent has always been at the heart of our journey. I’m deeply grateful to our cast for their unwavering support, and to every member of the crew who gave nothing less than their absolute best, bringing extraordinary passion and commitment to every frame. Our director has crafted a beautiful, emotionally compelling script, and our DOP has translated that vision into stunning visuals that truly elevate the storytelling.”

Actress Archana said, “What stood out to me about 'Octopus' is the emotional world within its suspenseful story. My character is not just caught in the middle of a mystery; her journey becomes the thread that connects an entire neighbourhood and gradually brings several hidden truths to the surface. At its core, the series is also about a woman finding a sense of belonging and about the people who come together when she disappears. It explores trust, relationships, instinct, and the determination to find answers, while constantly keeping the audience guessing. It was an immensely fulfilling experience to play the lead in a story with so many emotional layers.”

--IANS

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