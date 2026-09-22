September 22, 2026 4:18 PM हिंदी

Divyenndu gives a shout out to the 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' team: Kuch pehle jaisa laga kya?

Divyenndu gives a shout out to the 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' team: Kuch pehle jaisa laga kya?

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu, who delivered a memorable performance as 'Liquid' in Luv Ranjan's 2011 romantic comedy 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' extended his best wishes to the team of the upcoming romantic entertainer 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar'.

On Tuesday, Divyenndu shared the trailer of the forthcoming drama on his Instagram handle. He drew a playful connection to his iconic character 'Liquid' as he welcomed the young cast of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'.

Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Divyenndu wrote on his official account, “Kuch pehle jaisa laga kya?? Lekin yeh woh hai nahin.. Toh aaieye hum sab aur specially Liquid ki taraf se welcome karte hain!! All the best to the team of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar @sparshwaliaa @alishachopra1 @kuunnnaaalllll @_vaidyasakshi @tusharchhibber @sargun_kaur.luthra @anujpsaini @luv_films (sic).”

Made under the direction of Anuj Saini, 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' marks the debut of multiple actors, including Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

Luv Ranjan revealed that launching 6 newcomers in 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' has been both a challenging and exciting experience for him.

“Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it’s the one I genuinely look forward to. Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn’t want to let it pass. As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed. When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I’m excited for audiences to meet them," the filmmaker explained.

Presented by Luv Films and jointly backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' is expected to reach the cinema halls on 23rd October this year.

--IANS

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