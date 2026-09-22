DDCA seeks due process after match-fixing allegations emerge in DPL

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday addressed recent reports alleging irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL), following a sting operation by a media outlet that featured former Ranji player Rachit Bhatia making strong match-fixing claims.

The DDCA said the allegations remain unverified and have not been established by any competent authority, and that it has shared the information with the relevant authorities for examination through the appropriate process.

“The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has taken note of recent reports concerning alleged irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL). DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The Association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes. DDCA maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards any activity that may compromise the integrity of cricket and will extend its full cooperation to any inquiry undertaken by the competent authorities.

“Any action, if warranted, will be taken strictly in accordance with the findings of the appropriate authorities and the applicable rules and regulations. DDCA believes that it is important to distinguish between allegations and established facts and allow the due process to take its course. The Association remains committed to safeguarding the integrity, credibility and reputation of cricket in Delhi,” DDCA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement comes after the media outlet’s sting operation featured allegations of match-fixing in the DPL. The match in question was Game 7 of the tournament’s third edition, played between Central Delhi Kings and North Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Bhatia, who was unaware that he was being filmed, reportedly claimed that he had shared valuable information well before the toss. He also claimed to have fixed some matches involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), besides alleging that he was involved in spot-fixing during the 2018-19 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

As per available records, Bhatia played two T20 matches for Nagaland during the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season and took two wickets.

DDCA has maintained that any action, if required, will be taken only after the findings of the appropriate authorities and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

--IANS

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