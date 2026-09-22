India, Norway reaffirm commitment to strengthening environmental and climate cooperation

Oslo, Sep 22 (IANS) India and Norway held the 12th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Environment in Oslo and reviewed ongoing cooperation in marine pollution, environmental research, plastic and chemical pollution, waste recycling, and ocean management.

The discussions between India and Norway reaffirmed the shared commitment to strengthening environmental and climate cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in Norway.

"The 12th Meeting of the India-Norway Joint Working Group on Environment was held on 10th-11th September, 2026 in Oslo. The delegation from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India was headed by Secretary Shri Tanmay Kumar. The discussions focused on plastic pollution, circular economy, climate change, emissions, carbon markets and sustainable ocean management," the Indian Embassy said.

"The meeting also reviewed ongoing India-Norway cooperation in marine pollution, environmental research, plastic and chemical pollution, waste recycling and ocean qmanagement. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to strengthening environmental and climate cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership," it added.

In June, India and Norway held discussions on evolving global priorities and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Norway's Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener and Aparna Ray, the Joint Secretary for Policy Planning and Research at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Pleased to meet Aparna Ray Joint Secretary (Policy Planning and Research), MEA. We discussed evolving global priorities and ways to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Norway and India. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation," the Norwegian Ambassador posted on X.

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day official visit to Norway, where he participated in the India-Nordic Summit and also held bilateral engagements.

PM Modi held a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo. The two leaders upgraded the bilateral partnership to a Green Strategic Partnership and spoke about strengthening ties in innovation, research, education, healthcare, skill development and other sectors.

"Held fruitful talks with PM Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo. One of the key highlights was the upgrading of our bilateral partnership to a Green Strategic Partnership, which will deepen synergy in clean energy, sustainable growth, the blue economy, green shipping and more. We also talked about boosting linkages in innovation, research, education, healthcare, skill development and more. It is gladdening to see Norway join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," PM Modi posted on X.

PMs Modi and Store also participated in the Business and Research Summit. During the summit, PM Modi spoke about India's reform trajectory and invited Norway to invest in clean energy initiatives.

During the visit, PM Modi was conferred with Norway's top honour, the 'Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.'

--IANS

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