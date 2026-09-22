'Focus was to raise India's flag as high as we can': Richa Ghosh after Asian Games gold

Nisshin, Sep 22 (IANS) India wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh was elated to help India women win the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after a stellar win over Sri Lanka in the final at the Korogi Sports Park here on Tuesday.

Ghosh, who made an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls to power India to a record 216/3, stated that the entire team's focus was solely on winning the gold medal and raising the Indian flag as high as they could. "Feeling very good, everyone is happy because this is what we wanted. Since we started our journey for the Asian Games, our one focus was to win gold and raise the India flag as high as we can, make India proud; that is what we wanted, and I think after getting the gold, I think everyone is happy,' Ghosh told broadcasters after the 147-run win over Sri Lanka.

She highlighted that winning a gold medal and a trophy both hold distinct places for her, as hearing the national anthem after a gold-medal victory is, in itself, a feeling to remember.

"I think the difference in feeling between both, when you stand on the podium and sing the national anthem, so I think when you feel the national anthem there, that is a different feeling and the trophy, no doubt, that is also good, that is also enjoyable for us. So both have a very different feeling, so I cannot make either of them less," she said.

Ghosh highlighted that celebrations for both the Asia Cup and Asian Games wins are now pending. "We don't plan celebrations beforehand. We first let the match finish, because it is such an intense match that we don't think about the celebration, but obviously we will celebrate because both celebrations (Asia Cup and Asian Games) are still left now," she concluded.

The Indian women's cricket team starred in both departments to defend their gold medal. Smriti Mandhana's 79 led them to a record 216/3 in the final, while Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil and Sree Charani shared nine wickets to power India to a huge 147-run victory.

This is India's first gold medal at the ongoing Asiad and seventh overall. The Women in Blue had won the gold in the previous edition of the Games too and have now defended their title against the same team.

Mandhana was in top form, making 79 from just 45 balls with seven sixes and five fours in a knock that saw her become the first player in women's cricket to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket. Shafali had another strong outing after her maiden white-ball hundred in the semifinal against Bangladesh, making 48 from 29 deliveries, laced with three fours and as many sixes.

Richa provided the final push. She scored a brilliant unbeaten 49 from 22 deliveries, while Bharti Fulmali also made a run-a-ball seven to take India to a record 216/3 in the gold medal clash.

The bowlers did a stellar job too. Deepti was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Shafali, Deepti, and Charani also picked up two wickets each to bowl Sri Lanka out for just 69.

Shafali started the damage when she got the wickets of Imesha Dulani and Hasini Perera before Deepti joined the party. The Indian all-rounder once again removed Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu for 29, caught at long-off, to nearly kill Sri Lanka's chances in the chase.

The Sri Lankan side was never in the chase, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals while going all guns blazing after setting an improbable target. Deepti scalped two more, while No. 1-ranked T20I bowler Charani also got two.

India finished the job when Shreyanka cleaned up the final Sri Lankan player, Kaushani Nuthyangana, for 14, wrapping up a huge win.

--IANS

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