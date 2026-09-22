September 22, 2026 4:20 PM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra reacts to Katrina Kaif’s trolling over postpartum weight gain: ‘Uneducated and bizarre’

Parineeti Chopra reacts to Katrina Kaif’s trolling over postpartum weight gain: ‘Uneducated and bizarre’

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her OTT debut ‘Shaque: Trust No One’, has come out in support of actress Katrina Kaif after the latter was trolled online for her postpartum weight gain.

Parineeti spoke with IANS along with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Soni Razdan during the promotions of the series in the BKC area of Mumbai.

The actress spoke about how she handles online trolling, and said that she is least bothered by what people have to say about her on the Internet.

She told IANS, “I don't deal with it because actually, I don't even look at it. If it happens to me, first of all, mostly I'm not aware of it because I don't spend that much time on social media. And even if I'm aware of it, it makes no difference to me. I'm just too true to my life. I'm just true to my time, my family, my friends, and my own life. I really couldn't be bothered about unknown people talking about me. It has nothing to do with me. I have no time for this nonsense”.

She went on to speak about women being subjected to scrutiny after giving birth, and called it “absolutely bizarre”.

She further mentioned, “I find it uneducated and bizarre. I just find it absolutely bizarre. I find it bizarre that especially postpartum women are even discussed. I don't understand why. I just don't get it. I genuinely don't get it. If a woman has produced a baby and there is some evidence of that on her body, why is it negative? It's a sign of superhuman strength. Isn't that beautiful evidence?”

She went on, “Like, you go to the Maldives and you have tanned skin, that's evidence of you being in the Maldives. You go to the gym and you have abs, that's evidence of you working out in the gym. You fall down and break your leg and you have a cast, and you're like, that's evidence that you fell down and broke your bones. So why is producing a human being for nine months, giving you the necessary changes in your body that were required to make that baby a healthy baby, why is that discussed? And even if it's discussed, why is it negative?”

She said that she would rather see the physical changes as something beautiful rather than something to criticise, as giving birth to a human, and bringing the next generation into this world, and nurturing them is a mark of superhuman strength.

“I would look at a postpartum woman and be like, ‘Have you just produced a baby? I can see it. It's beautiful. Oh my God, how's your baby?’ I see it like that. How can you say anything negative about this thing that a woman has said? And especially something as stupid as weight? Oh Lord. Okay, clearly they don't have lives. They definitely don't have education. They don't have basic human decency”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘Shaque: Trust No One’ is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2026.

--IANS

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