Rights group urges Pakistan to end crackdown in PoK, cites numerous human rights violations

Islamabad, July 25 (IANS) Leading international human rights organisation Amnesty International on Saturday expressed grave concern over the continued communication blackouts, widespread arbitrary arrests and stringent restrictions on movement in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) imposed by the Pakistani authorities. It warned that these measures raise serious concerns about the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the rights body said that people in PoK have endured “internet blackouts, mass arbitrary arrests and restrictions on movement” over the past 50 days amid a crackdown on dissent.

“These measures raise serious concerns about the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association. As regional elections approach on July 27, Pakistani authorities must ensure that people can exercise their rights freely and without fear,” it noted.

Amnesty International called on the Pakistani authorities to investigate allegations of unlawful uses of force against protesters and fully restore internet services, release those arbitrarily detained for peacefully exercising their rights and lift the “unlawful” blanket ban on the civil society group Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

On Thursday, JAAC said that a voluntary shutdown and wheel jam was underway across PoK despite harsh weather conditions.

In a post shared on X, the group said that people in the occupied territory have continued their sit-ins against the Pakistani authorities, condemning the “tyrannical, oppressive rulers" for massacring peaceful, unarmed civilians.

“The purpose of postponing the 15 July long march was precisely to show that we support peaceful, purposeful negotiations. It is certain that the discussions in this entire process were not shared through social media because certain quarters are determined not to let this dialogue advance under any circumstances. After 15 July, a coordinated campaign was launched with the aim of sparking a debate on social media to portray the movement as weak. The field of struggle is nerve-wracking, and victory belongs to the one with the strongest nerves. Instead of haste, victory will be ours through wisdom and strategy," the JAAC stated.

“We appeal to all our social media activists, especially those overseas, not to become part of such propaganda — The situation on the ground is different — The people are resolute and united — We have neither bowed nor retreated, nor will we ever compromise on the blood of those killed,” it added.

Last week, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) raised serious concern about infringements on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in PoK amid escalating unrest in the occupied territory that has left dozens of people dead and injured.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jeremy Laurence, said that “the criminalisation of a civil society organisation and imposition of strict limitations on gatherings raise serious concerns about infringements on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. Detained JAAC leaders must have access to legal representation and their families. Their rights to due process and fair trial must be fully guaranteed.”

--IANS

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