Sonakshi Sinha praises Gen Z: ‘I am an artist bro, but Gen Z is the art’

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, has nothing but praise for Gen Z. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel in which she heaped praise on Gen Z for mounting a sturdy student movement culminating into the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Minister of Education.

She said in the video, “You have no idea what you have done today. I am an artist bro, but Gen Z is the art. I know I have taken you to so many places. But what is this? We get married, get tired, nothing happens. For that. Never again”.

“Salute. Salute. Look at me now. I want to be you. I want to be Gen Z. What the hell is that? Salute”, she added.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests and consistent people’s movement in the heart of the national capital. The students sought his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak. His resignation comes after the brutal crackdown by Delhi Police against protestors at Jantar Mantar on July 20. He has been replaced by Pralhad Joshi as the Union Education Minister.

The brutal assault on the protestors on July 20 by the cops flared up the entire nation, and angry citizens poured in huge numbers to support the students at Jantar Mantar. The protests also spread from Delhi to first the metro cities, and eventually small towns. The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike.

Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

--IANS

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