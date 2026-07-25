2nd T20I: Always a great feeling to score runs and help team win, says Ishan Kishan

Harare, July 25 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan expressed satisfaction following his match-winning knock of 81 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, adding that building partnerships was crucial on a surface offering variable bounce.

Kishan was named Player of the Match for his explosive 44-ball 81, which propelled India to a massive 219/5 before the bowlers wrapped up a comfortable 90-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Obviously, when you score runs for your team and help them post a good total and finish on the winning side, it's always a great feeling to be in that situation. But, yeah, I'm really happy with the overall team performance. I think we did very well today," Kishan said at the conclusion of the game.

Asked about his thoughts on the pitch, Kishan said, "To be very honest, I didn't feel this was the kind of wicket where you could just walk in and score 200-plus runs. We felt anything around 180 would be a good total because there was variable bounce on a few deliveries.

“So we knew partnerships were going to be very important. But as a number three batter, once you're set, you want to make it count and score big runs so that your team gets to a total like the 220-odd we managed today," he added.

Elaborating on his tactical mindset after India lost early wickets in the powerplay, Kishan explained, "You don't think about the wickets that have already fallen. The past is past. You just keep watching the ball. You know your strengths, you know where you can score and which bowlers you can target. It's about being smart in the middle. I kept things very simple and just backed myself to play my shots all around the ground."

Praising the energy and skill level of India's emerging pace battery, Kishan lauded the young quicks for their off-field work ethic and overall fielding contributions. "I'm really happy to see them doing well, especially Mayank Yadav, Yash and everyone else. Prince has played a few matches as well. All of them bring great energy to the field.

“It's not just about how they're bowling. They've all worked incredibly hard, and each of them has a great story behind their success. At the same time, they've contributed brilliantly in the field as well. It's really good to have them around, and the way they're bowling, I think they're going to make a big name for themselves.

On a lighter note, Kishan addressed a missed run-out opportunity behind the stumps during the chase. "I thought the batter was already inside the crease, but my bad. I'll be looking at the bails next time," he concluded with a smile.

--IANS

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